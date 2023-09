Back a 6/1 6.80 Kane & Bellingham Bet Builder

It's England's second-toughest assignment of what's turning out to be yet another serene qualification campaign as they face Ukraine in Poland on Saturday.

Four wins out of four with 15 goals scored and just one conceded, during an away win against Italy, is now a familiar story for Gareth Southgate who has an imperious record in tournament qualifiers.

Southgate has won 26 of 31 qualifiers during his Englsnd tenure, with four draws and just the one defeat - and after a comfortable enough 2-0 win in the reverse fixture the Three Lions are expected to make it five out of five.

England are 4/111.36 for an away win in Wroclaw with Ukraine as big as 7/17.80 to cause what would be a big upset a considering how recent meetings have gone.

Back goals in England away win

Sergey Rebrov took over Ukraine after their defeat at Wembley and opened them up going forward, drawing 3-3 with Germany and beating North Macedonia 3-2.

A 1-0 win over Malta brought them back down to earth, but this is such a huge game for them and after 300 minutes without conceding perhaps it's time England's defence was breached?

Then again, Ukraine didn't manage a shot on target at Wembley and the ease with which England dealt with them makes an away win to nil suddenly appeal.

But in the end I'm settling on England to win and over 2.5 goals here as somehow, someway, we'll get three goals whether the home side bag one or not.

Back England to beat Ukraine & over 2.5 goals @ 11/102.08 Bet now

Back Kane & Bellingham Bet Builder

Harry Kane could hardly be in better form since making his move to Bayern Munich, and scoring in qualifiers is something that's second nature to him now.

He scored in seven of eight qualifiers for the World Cup and after bagging in all three Euro qualifiers this year it's now 12 in a row in this particular competition.

That's why he's 5/61.84 to score anytime in Poland but he's still worth backing, especially rolled up with a shot on target in each half.

Jude Bellingham is England's other great export and he's been phenomenal for Real Madrid so far, scoring in every game - five goals in four in fact - and adding one assist.

It's just an incredible return after such a big move, and although he may not play as advanced for England as he does at Real he'll still be good for a goal or assist at 6/42.46.