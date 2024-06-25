Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 7/1 fouls Acca across Tuesday's games

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Leg #1 - Marcus Thuram to commit 1+ first half fouls

Marcus Thuram has been France's go to man this tournament, on the back of a brilliant season for Inter and the fact Giroud isn't getting any younger, Thuram has played out wide and more of a central role when Mbappe was forced out. The big man is a real physical threat, quick and strong, a constant danger for opponents.

He thrives of the physical battles which has been reflected in his stats with an average of 1.5 fouls per game this tournament and one foul per game in his club season this term. France will be looking to get a win and top the group so plenty at stake for the French and Thurman's presence will play a key role.

Leg #2 - Stefan Posch to commit 1+ first half fouls

Austria still have a very good chance of qualifying and a point will all but seal their progression as one of the best third placed teams. Posch, on the back of a brilliant season for Bologna, has averaged three fouls per game this tournament so far and 2.5 tackles, he averaged a further 2.5 tackles per game across 29 games in Serie A so he clearly likes to put his foot in.

Up against some talented Dutch forwards and, with Austria just having to not lose the game, he's well fancied to make plenty more fouls in this fixture.

Leg #3 - Morten Hjulmand to commit 1+ first half fouls

This is a huge game in Group C with both Denmark and Serbia in with a chance of qualifying but knowing a win will be needed to guarantee it. The Danes' Hjulmand is an all action midfielder who had a good season in Portugal for Sporting Lisbon, averaging two tackles per game and 1.4 fouls per game. Those are good stats for a player who is in a team that dominate the ball in nearly all of their domestic matches.

In this tournament, Hjulmand has averaged 1.5 fouls per game. With so much at stake in this match, his role in the heart of the Danish midfield will be vital if they want to progress.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 11/26.50 to 7/18.00 and can be found here:

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls acca SBK 7/1 8.00

