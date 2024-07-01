Romania v Netherlands: Back 2/1 Gakpo to help get the job done

Romania v Netherlands

Tuesday 2nd July, 17:00

Live on BBC1

In a tournament full of unpredictability and at times underperforming top nations, the Netherlands are another side that has much to prove when it comes to their tournament winning credentials heading into their last 16 clash with Romania, having not hit the lofty heights expected of them in Germany this summer.

So far from convincing in their final group game against Austria, serious questions have to be asked about their backline with Lutsharel Geertruida in particular looking out of place and anything but comfortable on the big stage.

Overrun in midfield, they also struggled to deal with their opponents press but there were at least some shining lights when it came to pushing forward themselves.

Memphis Depay was sublime with his back to goal and took his goal fantastically well but it was Cody Gakpo who again put in the most convincing display. With superb technical ability, he has shown time and time again that he is more than capable on either foot, he has magnificent power and could be key to firing the Netherlands into the quarter-finals. I'm backing him to register two or more shots on target in this one at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to have 2 or more shots on target SBK 2/1

Romania the surprise package

One of Euro 2024's surprise packages, Romania will be seeking another big scalp on Tuesday. In making it through to this stage, Romania ended a 24-year exile from the knockout stages of major tournaments.

Whilst they may not boast a squad full of household names, they still have numerous players capable of causing problems for their opponents but have won just one of their last 13 meetings with Oranje and have a couple of selection woes heading into this one with left-back Nicusor Bancu unavailable due to suspension.

Creative midfielder Nicolae Stanciu produced one of the goals of the group stages and is always a threat to try his luck from range so when the space opens up for him on Tuesday, expect him to test Bart Verbruggen but against Slovakia in their final Group E match, Ianis Hagi, in his first start of the tournament certainly shone. Despite finding game time hard to come by early on in Germany, he looked a real threat running at defenders. His skill and trickery drawing a few fouls and that's something that he's likely to continue doing if he features against the Dutch.

So much more than the son of Gheorghe Hagi, his vision and ability to pick out a key pass could be key to unlocking defences and he is 5/16.00 to score or provide an assist in this one.