Euro 2024 Tips and Predictions: The best bets from the Football...Only Bettor preview show
Listen to the Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 preview show and read a summary of guests Mark O'Haire and Emmet O'Keefe's best bets...
Bests bets from the Football...Only Bettor preview
Tips for outright winner, Golden Boot and more
Mark O'Haire and Emmet O'Keeffe make their picks
New Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer joins the panel!
The Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 preview show is live and the big kick-off is nearly here. It's going to be a managnificent month of international football and will have tips for every game on Betting.Betfair.
To give you a taste of what you can expect, here's a summary of tournament outright bets from Mark O'Haire and Emmet
Mark O'Haire's Euro 2024 Tips
Mark is one of Betting.Betfair's leading football tipsters and appears weekly on Football...Only Bettor to share his best bets with listeners. He has the key stats at his fingertips and a deep knowledge of the game that he has applied to betting for many years. If there is value to be found then Mark is probably all over it.
Mark will be previewing matches throughout Euro 2024 for Betting.Betfair but here are his best outright bets from the Football...Only Bettor preview show.
*Decimal odds for Betfair Exchange tips/Fractional odds for Betfair Sportsbook tips
Outright Winner: Portugal 8.6015/2
Long Shot(s) To Back: Austria 85.084/1, Hungary 120.0119/1, Ukraine 130.0129/1
Golden Boot: Cristiano Ronaldo 14.50, Romelu Lukaku 14/115.00
Long Shot(s): Dominik Szoboszlai (100/1101.00, Pedri 150/1151.00, Marcel Sabitzer 275/1276.00
Player of the Tournament: Bruno Fernandes 33/134.00
Young Player of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal 9/110.00
Emmet O'Keefe's Euro 2024 Tips
Emmet is a Betfair football trader and knows everything there is to know about betting on football with our products. He knows when the price is right and when there is an opportunity to be seized. A regular on the podcast, Emmet shares his expertise with listeners and will be doing so again this summer. Here are his outright tips for Euro 202 from the Football...Only Bettor preview show.
Outright Winner: Spain 9.08/1 Turkey 110.0109/1
Golden Boot: Romelu Lukaku 15.014/1 Dominik Szoboszlai 170.0169/1
Teams to back/avoid in Group stages: Back Hungary to win Group A at 9/110.00. Avoid Denmark, Switzerland and you can back the 'Not to qualify' double at 15/28.50.
Player of the Tournament: Bruno Fernandes 33/134.00
Young Player of the Tournament: Joao Neves 33/134.00
Euro 2024 Preview show special - Listen here!
Now read more Betting.Betfair Euro 2024 previews and tips!
