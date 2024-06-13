Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Tips and Predictions: The best bets from the Football...Only Bettor preview show

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Euro 2024 trophy and official match ball
Get Euro 2024 tips from the Football...Only Bettor preview show

Listen to the Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 preview show and read a summary of guests Mark O'Haire and Emmet O'Keefe's best bets...

The Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 preview show is live and the big kick-off is nearly here. It's going to be a managnificent month of international football and will have tips for every game on Betting.Betfair.

To give you a taste of what you can expect, here's a summary of tournament outright bets from Mark O'Haire and Emmet

Mark O'Haire's Euro 2024 Tips

Mark is one of Betting.Betfair's leading football tipsters and appears weekly on Football...Only Bettor to share his best bets with listeners. He has the key stats at his fingertips and a deep knowledge of the game that he has applied to betting for many years. If there is value to be found then Mark is probably all over it.

Mark will be previewing matches throughout Euro 2024 for Betting.Betfair but here are his best outright bets from the Football...Only Bettor preview show.

*Decimal odds for Betfair Exchange tips/Fractional odds for Betfair Sportsbook tips

Outright Winner: Portugal 8.6015/2

Long Shot(s) To Back: Austria 85.084/1, Hungary 120.0119/1, Ukraine 130.0129/1

Golden Boot: Cristiano Ronaldo 14.50, Romelu Lukaku 14/115.00

Ronaldo Portugal WC.jpg

Long Shot(s): Dominik Szoboszlai (100/1101.00, Pedri 150/1151.00, Marcel Sabitzer 275/1276.00

Player of the Tournament: Bruno Fernandes 33/134.00

Young Player of the Tournament: Lamine Yamal 9/110.00

Emmet O'Keefe's Euro 2024 Tips

Emmet is a Betfair football trader and knows everything there is to know about betting on football with our products. He knows when the price is right and when there is an opportunity to be seized. A regular on the podcast, Emmet shares his expertise with listeners and will be doing so again this summer. Here are his outright tips for Euro 202 from the Football...Only Bettor preview show.

Outright Winner: Spain 9.08/1 Turkey 110.0109/1

Golden Boot: Romelu Lukaku 15.014/1 Dominik Szoboszlai 170.0169/1

Teams to back/avoid in Group stages: Back Hungary to win Group A at 9/110.00. Avoid Denmark, Switzerland and you can back the 'Not to qualify' double at 15/28.50.

Player of the Tournament: Bruno Fernandes 33/134.00

Young Player of the Tournament: Joao Neves 33/134.00

Euro 2024 Preview show special - Listen here!

EMBED

Now read more Betting.Betfair Euro 2024 previews and tips!

BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE

Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

BREAKING: Alan Shearer signs for Betfair ahead of Euro 2024!

  • Alexander Boyes
Former Newcastle, Blackburn Southampton striker Alan Sheaer
Euro 2024

Germany v Scotland: Both sides to net in curtain raiser

  • Kevin Hatchard
Scotland boss Steve Clarke
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed

  • Mark O'Haire
Euro 2024

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    BREAKING: Alan Shearer signs for Betfair ahead of Euro 2024!

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Germany v Scotland: Both sides to net in curtain raiser

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Exchange: 22/1 Belgium hard to ignore & 17/10 England punt

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Day One Stat Pack: Back Scott McTominay fouls at 5/2

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Euro 2024 Preview with Alan Shearer & Alan McInally

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

UCL Final Betting Preview

  • Editor