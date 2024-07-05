Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Stat Pack: Harry Kane at 8/1 & Jude Bellingham at 20/1 tipped to score headers

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/1 - Superboosted up from 1/4!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW) SBK 1/1

England v Switzerland (17:00) - Use your head to back Kane & Bellingham

England's potential switch to a 3-5-2, therefore accommodating Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right flank increases the chances of England scoring from crosses. There really is no-one better in the squad at open play delivery than the Liverpool man. And when the chances of scoring from crosses increase, the probability of a goal being scored via a header also improves.

This England team under Gareth Southgate are heavily set-piece focused at major championships anyway. Southgate collecting the riches once again from gambling on England's set-piece threat in the last round - both goals came via that method.

It's his thing.

Of the 40 goals scored at the World Cup or European Championships under Southgate, 13 of them have come via set pieces (excluding penalties). And Kane's goal vs Slovakia was the 13th header scored at a major tournament under Southgate's watch. That's a 32.5% ratio of England's goals at major tournaments come via a header.

This means Harry Kane at 8/19.00 and Jude Bellingham 20/121.00 are huge runners to score a header against the Swiss. Both have already landed for punters in that to score a header market at this tournament and the addition of Alexander-Arnold to the fold makes those prices stand out even more. I'll be having a point on each of them.

Recommended Bet 1pt on Kane to score a header SBK 8/1

Recommended Bet 1pt on Bellingham to score a header SBK 20/1

Netherlands v Turkey - Dumfries to gobble up an assist

I'm struggling to see how Turkey can go again after their lung-busting defensive effort on Tuesday against Austria.

If Netherlands can play with cool and calm heads then chances will drop their way in what could actually be a very one-sided last eight encounter. Similar vibes to Turkey's 3-0 defeat to Portugal could be on the cards. With the Dutch projected to score over two goals in this game by the market prices, my eyes have been drawn to Denziel Dumfries in the assist market at 3/14.00.

For someone who has got 11 assists in his last 23 starts for his country, Dumfries is being grossly underrated by the Betfair traders. He has yet to register an assist at this tournament, but he looked his usual dangerous self against Romania, overlapping down the right to superb affect. He put in seven crosses and created two chances for his teammates. He can go in at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet 1pt on Dumfries to register an assist SBK 3/1

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Quarter Final tips here!





