Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Stat Pack: Harry Kane at 8/1 & Jude Bellingham at 20/1 tipped to score headers

Euro 2024 Stat Pack

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - makes a strong case to back both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to score headers for England in their much anticipated clash with Switzerland...

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/1 - Superboosted up from 1/4!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet

Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW)

SBK1/1

England v Switzerland (17:00) - Use your head to back Kane & Bellingham

England's potential switch to a 3-5-2, therefore accommodating Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right flank increases the chances of England scoring from crosses. There really is no-one better in the squad at open play delivery than the Liverpool man. And when the chances of scoring from crosses increase, the probability of a goal being scored via a header also improves.

This England team under Gareth Southgate are heavily set-piece focused at major championships anyway. Southgate collecting the riches once again from gambling on England's set-piece threat in the last round - both goals came via that method.

It's his thing.

Of the 40 goals scored at the World Cup or European Championships under Southgate, 13 of them have come via set pieces (excluding penalties). And Kane's goal vs Slovakia was the 13th header scored at a major tournament under Southgate's watch. That's a 32.5% ratio of England's goals at major tournaments come via a header.

This means Harry Kane at 8/19.00 and Jude Bellingham 20/121.00 are huge runners to score a header against the Swiss. Both have already landed for punters in that to score a header market at this tournament and the addition of Alexander-Arnold to the fold makes those prices stand out even more. I'll be having a point on each of them.

Recommended Bet

1pt on Kane to score a header

SBK8/1
Recommended Bet

1pt on Bellingham to score a header

SBK20/1

Netherlands v Turkey - Dumfries to gobble up an assist

I'm struggling to see how Turkey can go again after their lung-busting defensive effort on Tuesday against Austria.

If Netherlands can play with cool and calm heads then chances will drop their way in what could actually be a very one-sided last eight encounter. Similar vibes to Turkey's 3-0 defeat to Portugal could be on the cards. With the Dutch projected to score over two goals in this game by the market prices, my eyes have been drawn to Denziel Dumfries in the assist market at 3/14.00.

For someone who has got 11 assists in his last 23 starts for his country, Dumfries is being grossly underrated by the Betfair traders. He has yet to register an assist at this tournament, but he looked his usual dangerous self against Romania, overlapping down the right to superb affect. He put in seven crosses and created two chances for his teammates. He can go in at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet

1pt on Dumfries to register an assist

SBK3/1

Football Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to Quarter Final tips here!



Now read our England v Switzerland early tipping piece here!

Follow Lewis' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

England v Switzerland Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Euros podcast & best tips for quarter-final

  • Max Liu
England v Switzerland Betfair cheat sheet
Euro 2024

Spain v Germany: Young talents to animate blockbuster clash in Stuttgart

  • Jamie Kemp
Spain fans wave their flags in support
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Stat Pack: No cards or goals at 266/1? Go on then...

  • Lewis Jones
Euro 2024 Day 22 Tips

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v Germany: Young talents to animate blockbuster clash in Stuttgart

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Stat Pack: No cards or goals at 266/1? Go on then...

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Portugal v France Quarter-Final Tips: Mbappé to win battle of the stars

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 6/1 fouls Acca across Friday's two games

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Spain and France will progress to semis

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Netherlands decimate Romania & Turkey hold on

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Portugal go through on pens & France rely on another O.G. plus Romania v Netherlands & Turkey v Austria previewed

  • Editor