BREAKING: Alan Shearer signs for Betfair ahead of Euro 2024!

Alan Shearer signs for Betfair for Euro 2024 and next two football campaigns!

Shearer beat out Kane, Rooney and Sheringham to top greatest striker survey

Listen below as Shearer joins Alan McInally to preview England & Scotland's Euro 2024 hopes

Find out what Terry Venables said to Shearer to help him win Euro 1996 Golden Boot

Do "England have the best front six in the world"?

Shearer becomes new Betfair ambassador!

Record Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer has become Betfair's newest football ambassador.

The former Newcastle, Blackburn and Southampton striker will be on board for Euro 2024, and, the next couple of footballing campaigns.

Alan will speak to Betfair each week to preview the games in football, offer his unrivalled insight into the hottest topics and discuss England's chances at winning Euro 2024 this summer, as one of only three men to have won a Golden Boot at a major international tournament for the Three Lions.

The Nation Predicts - Shearer voted as England's greatest striker in last 30 years

Alan Shearer has been voted as the greatest England striker of the last 30 years in a Betfair survey with YouGov.

The Euro 1996 Golden Boot winner topped a list of England legends, including current captain Harry Kane, England's second top goalscorer Wayne Rooney and his partner in crime at Euro 1996, Teddy Sheringham.

Alan netted 30 times for his country in just 63 appearances, and won over the nation with his five goals at Euro 1996 which was held in England. Over half of Shearer's caps for England also saw him wear the captains armband.

Shearer's first goal for the Three Lions was against France in February 1992 and his final goal was against Romania in 2000, as he retired from England duty aged just 29, with the only hat-trick he netted for England coming against Luxembourg in a UEFA 2000 qualifying campaign, helping England to a play-off against Scotland to qualify for the finals.

Only six players can say they have scored more goals for England than the Newcastle legend's 30 goals, so there is no surprise to see he was voted as the countries greatest striker of the last 30 years.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2023 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th May - 2nd June 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

Shearer joins Euro 2024 preview show - Listen here!

As we move ever closer to the big kick off, with Germany hosting Scotland before England take on Serbia in their opening game on Sunday, we ask can the Three Lions get off to the perfect start?

Both Alan Shearer and Alan McInally gave their thoughts on England and Scotland's chances at the tournament, their desired starting XIs, key players, and ultimately who they think will win in Germany.

In our exclusive podcasst you can hear Alan talk about his memories at Euro 1996, and how Terry Venables handled the pressure by giving Alan Shearer his "one of the best pieces of man management I've known in my career". Find out what Terry said to Alan a month before Euro 1996 to help him win the Golden Boot on home soil. Alan also recounted the famous match with Netherlands, where he scored twice, and coined it "the best atmosphere I've played in for England."

Do you agree with Alan Shearer that England "could and probably should have the best front six, possibly, in world football"? Listen to exactly who Alan is talking about and the positions he hopes each will play at the tournament.

With two big strikers on the panel we thought it rude not to ask who they think could win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, with Shearer very bullish on captain Kane, for which McInally spoke about how Kane has been perceived in Germany as a former Bayern Munich striker himself.

Alan Shearer also talked up the "phenomenal" Jude Bellingham, saying he's got an arrogance in a good way, I'm not saying that in a disrespectful way, to be a top player you need to have that something about you and he has got that", whilst also saying how "he also impresses is the way he handles the media side of things" as an England and Real Madrid player".

You can listen to Alan Shearer's and Alan McInally' preview of Euro 2024 below, whilst make sure you stick around for the second half of the podcast as the tipsters join the panel to give their best bets for the tournament!