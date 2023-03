Hosts Germany are favourites

England are 6/1 to win Euro 2024 as they prepare to get their qualifying campaign underway with a repeat of the 2020 final against Italy on Thursday.

Gareth Southgate agreed after England's World Cup exit to France in November to stay on and he is hoping his team can go one better than last time at next summer's Euros.

Italy beat England on penalties at Wembley in July 2021, after the tournament was delayed by a year, and the Three Lions are among the favourites to win in Germany.

Now England face Italy in Naples on Thursday and the visitors are the early favouites in the Betfair Exchange match odds.

The European champions have had their problems in the last couple of years and failed to qualify for Qatar.

We will have a full preview of Italy v England with tips on Betting.Betfair from Wednesday.

On Sunday, England host Ukraine in their second Euro 2024 qualifier. Malta and North Macedonia are the other teams in England's group.

Is experience plus Bellingham a recipe for Euro 2024 glory?

The hosts - Germany - are the favourites to win the tournament even though they crashed out in the group stage at the World Cup. Hansi Flick has work to do if his men are to justify odds of 5/1.

Sandwiched between England and Germany in the Euro 2024 outright market are France 11/2, who came within a penalty shootout of winning successive World Cups in Qatar.

Then there is Spain at 7/1 and Italy 9/1.

Both France and Germany have, of course, won major tournaments in the last decade. The same cannot be said for England who, lest we forget, achieved their only major tournament win in 1966.

Southgate, though, has taken them closer than anyone since Sir Alf Ramsey and will be hoping that his squad have learned from that experience.

The likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Pickford have gone deep in three successive tournament and, infused with the emergence of players such as Jude Bellingham, they have the chance to go all the way in 2024.