Euro 2024 Finals draw is this coming Saturday

England seeded as one of the Pot 1 nations

Scotland in Pot 3 while Wales can qualify via play-offs

The draw - when, where and TV details

The draw for the final tournament of Euro 2024 will take place at 17:00 GMT in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December 2023.

At the time of writing, none of the UK's most popular sports channels, which includes BBC Sport, Sky Sports, Eurosport or TNT Sports, are listed as showing the draw which means the only way you can definitely watch the Euro 2024 Finals draw is on UEFA.com or the official UEFA EURO 2024 app.

When and where is Euro 2024 taking place?

The Euro 2024 Finals tournament will take place in Germany, commencing on Friday 24 June and ending on Sunday 24 July.

Ten host cities were selected to host Euro 2024 games and they are listed below alongside the stadium to be used and each stadium's capacity.

Berlin - Olympic Stadium - 74,461

Munich - Alianz Arena - 70,076

Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park - 65,849

Stuttgart - MHP Arena - 54,906

Gelsenkirchen - Veltins Arena - 54,740

Frankfurt - Deutsche Bank Park - 54,697

Hamburg - Volkspark Stadium - 52,245

Dusseldorf - Merkur Spiel-Arena - 51,031

Cologne - RheinEnergie Stadium - 49,827

Leipzig - Red Bull Arena - 42,959

Berlin's Olympic Stadium will be the host venue for the final of Euro 2024, with Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park being the host venues for the semi-final games.

How many nations, and who, will be in the draw?

As 24 nations will be at next summer's Euro 2024 tournament, 24 balls will be in Saturday's draw. However, those 24 balls will effectively contain the names of 33 nations!

This is because 21 nations have already qualified, and a further 12 nations will compete in a trio of play-off paths early next year for the three remaining places.

Already qualified:

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey

Can qualify via play-offs:

Path A: Estonia, Finland, Poland or Wales

Path B: Bosnia, Iceland, Israel or Ukraine

Path C: Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg

Is the Euro 2024 Finals draw seeded?

Yes. The 24 qualifiers (21 nation names plus Play-off winner A, B, C) will be split between four pots, with each pot containing six balls.

As Germany are the hosts, they were automatically seeded as a Pot 1 nation, and they have already been assigned to position A1 of Group A.

The five remaining Pot 1 nations will be drawn one after another and placed into Groups B, C, D, E and F respectively, with a draw to determine the position in that group also taking place.

Example: If England are the first nation to be drawn from Pot 1 they will be assigned to Group B. A draw will then take place to determine their position in that group, which will either be position B1, B2, B3 or B4.

Then we move on to Pot 2. The six nations will be drawn one after another and placed in group order - A to F - followed by a draw to determine their position in the group. And then the same for Pot 3 and Pot 4.

The four Pots are:

Pot 1: Germany (Group A1), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off A, Play-off B, Play-off C

What would be a good draw for England?

It's difficult to know exactly what would be the ideal draw for England as we don't yet know the three nations that will qualify via the play-offs, especially given that Wales and Ukraine - two teams the Three Lions would possibly want to avoid - could be two of those nations to qualify.

But in terms of FIFA World Rankings, the kindest draw for England would be Albania from Pot 2, Slovenia from Pot 3 and Serbia from Pot 4, though of course, lower-ranked nations than Serbia could qualify through the play-offs.

As for a tough draw. Well, England being drawn against Denmark, Netherlands and Italy would be about as tough as it gets!

So who did England get drawn against?

Sorry, we don't have a crystal ball, so please revisit this page after Saturday's draw and we will confirm all six groups, who plays who when and where, and England's possible path to the final.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024 pre-draw?

England are the 7/24.50 joint-favourites with France on the Betfair Sportsbook, ahead of Saturday's draw, ahead of host nation Germany at 7/18.00, Spain at 15/28.50 and Portugal at 8/19.00.

Only five nations are available to back at shorter than 10/111.00 with defending champions Italy the joint-sixth favourites at 14/115.00, the same price as Netherlands and Belgium.

We wouldn't expext these odds to change too much following Saturday's draw, though a very easy group, meaning almost certain qualification to the Round of 16 stage, could see some nations' odds shorten slightly. A tough group could see the opposite movement in the betting.

- England 7/24.50

- France 7/24.50

- Germany 7/18.00

- Spain 15/28.50

- Portugal 8/19.00

- BAR 14/115.00

Selected Others:

- Italy 14/115.00

- Scotland 66/167.00

- Wales 150/1151.00

*odds correct as of 10:00 Thursday 30 November