Euro 2024 Day 12 Predictions: Back 5/1 Mbappe brace on the Betfair Exchange

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

France vs Poland

Tuesday 25 June, 17:00

Live on BBC One

France are a different beast with Kylian Mbappe.

In the last two years without him, they have failed to win any of the past seven games in his absence, drawing five and losing the other two.

The frontman has his nose patched up and is expected to spearhead Les Bleus attack on Tuesday, and his nation needs him.

France are second in Group D, behind the Netherlands on goal-difference and next up for Didier Deschamps' side is already eliminated Poland.

Les Bleus will have to beat Poland and hope Austria get a result against the Netherlands if France are going to top the group.

An opposition with nothing to play for, the main man back and three points needed. The 1.3130/100 about a France win is justified but I think backing Mbappe to find the net is the play.

No, he has not broken his Euros duck yet but he has an international goals per 90 average of 0.70 and has netted 12 goals in 14 World Cup appearances, including a brace when France played Poland in Qatar.

Mbappe's price to score anytime 1.910/11 appeals but the 5.85/1 about another brace is the play.

Recommended Bet Back Kylian Mbappe to score 2 or more goals EXC 5.8

Netherlands vs Austria

Tuesday 25 June, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

What a game we have on our hands here.

Netherlands start the evening top of the group on goal-difference, only a point ahead of their opponents Austria.

Both have beaten Poland and faced France and I think the respective clashes with Les Bleus can be used as a yardstick here.

Das Team were responsible for breaking Mbappe's nose in the 90th minute of their clash. Until then, they kept Real Madrid's new frontman relatively quiet.

Mbappe's cross forced Max Wöber to turn the ball into his own goal, he did have four shots, hit the target with one and missed a 'big chance'. I did say relatively quiet.

Unsurprisingly though, France are a different beast with Mbappe. Without him, they looked very ordinary against the Netherlands extending their winless run to seven games.

The less said about the only 0-0 draw of the summer the better but the fact Oranje kept an Mbappe-less France should be taken with a pinch of salt, the fact they only generated an xG of 0.47 should not.

Although a draw could potentially suit both here, I can only see one side playing for one.

Yes, four points might be enough for Ralf Rangnick's side to qualify but there is no way the Austrian coach will stray away from his swashbuckling press.

Austria could smoother the Netherlands and whilst their price of 3.9 in the 1X2 appeals, I am going to air on the side of caution and back Das Team +0.5 on the asian handicap at 1.784/5.

Recommended Bet Back Austria +0.5 Asian handicap EXC 1.78

Denmark vs Serbia

Tuesday 25 June, 20:00

Live on ITV4

Assuming England beat Slovenia, a point is enough to see Denmark through to the knockouts.

Serbia prop up Group C on one point and need to beat Denmark to stand any chance of reaching the knock-outs, which isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Dragan Stojkovic was almost left rueing his side's wasteful finishing against Slovenia as Serbia missed several big chances before Luka Jovic's header in the dying seconds salvaged Serbia's Euro campaign.

Serbia have notched up the fifth most cards (6) and fourth most fouls per game (13.5) in Germany.

Central midfielder Sasa Lukic has completed six tackles this summer and committed half as many fouls.

The Fulham man loves getting stuck in and will have his work cut out as he opposes Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in Denmarks midfield, the pair are the second and third most fouled Danish players.

Lukic's price to commit two fouls may be worth a look.

England vs Slovenia

Tuesday 25 June, 20:00

Live on ITV1

It is hard to tell but England head into this clash top of the group, two clear of second placed and unbeaten.

The 1-1 draw with Denmark received criticism from all corners. It sparked debate on all manner of things.

It looks to be the Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield experiment but concerns remain about why England sit so deep after going ahead.

The Three Lions PPDA (passes per defensive action) against the Danes was 25, the highest in the Premier League was Nottingham Forest with 17.7 for context.

For all the talk about tactics and personnel, this statistic depicts the simple fact that England look really tired and fatigue looks just as much to blame for the Three Lions lacklustre displays as anything else.

Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Denmark had played a combined total of 36,600 minutes this season compared to the Danes 29,600.

Considering this, backing England/Under 3.5 Goals at 2.0621/20 appeals.

Despite the hysteria following the Denmark game, England still conceded very few goals in major tournaments. Across their last 14 games at major tournaments, of the seven goals conceded only four have come from open play.