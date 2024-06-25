England v Slovenia: 23/1 Three Lions win & 19/1 Slovenian shots lead five best Bet Builders

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

England v Slovenia

Tuesday 25 June, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

If you just looked at the stats and facts it's not been too bad for England as they top the group with just one goal conceded, but it's a borderline crisis among some fans and media ahead of what's now a huge game against Slovenia.

Again, the bare facts say a draw with get England into the knockouts, but finishing second means a last-16 tie with hosts Germany and another poor performance will just turn up the pressure a further notch.

But here it's stats not style points as we look at our five Bet Builders for this Group C finale..

England get it right Bet Builder

On the basis that Gareth Southgate must surely get a tune out of his talented England squad at some stage, let's back them to get back on track with a solid win to nil against Slovenia.

England's defence has been their strength so it would just take a bit more production from Southgate's forward line to get the job done - and that includes his big-hitters Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Kane is 10/111.91 to score anytime and Bellingham 13/102.30 for a goal or assist and that's the best options for those two - who even after a poor last game will surely not get dropped.

The icing on the cake for this one is throwing in Slovenia to get over 2.5 cards which priced at 19/10 is worth a single bet by itself.

Both Denmark and Serbia got three cards against England - and only one team had more cards for their opponents after two games than the Three Lions.

Recommended Bet Back England win to nil, Kane to score, Bellingham goal/assist & Slovenia 3+ cards SBK 23/1

Slovenia stun Three Lions Bet Builder

Slovenia are unbeaten themselves in Euro 2024, and but for a 95th-minute Serbian goal they'd be joint with England on four points - and this year alone they've beaten the USA and eye-catchingly Portugal, both while keeping clean sheets.

And so given how England have played so far, the 9/110.00 on a Slovenia win may just be a tempting price as they're certainly capable at their best.

With that sort of price on a Slovenia win we don't have to delve too deep into the stats to find more bets to add on - so we'll simply add whizz kid Benjamin Sesko to get his first goal of the tournament at 9/25.50.

The 21-year-old scored in his last seven games in a row for RB Leipzig to end the season, and he's had two half-decent chances in each game so far - so this would be some game to finally open his account.

Recommended Bet Back Slovenia to win & Sesko to score anytime @ SBK 20/1

The dreaded draw Bet Builder

The longer the game goes on the more the draw, priced up at 15/4, becomes a reality - especially as a point guarantees Slovenia third place with a level goal differnce and a decent chance to getting through.

Both sides want to win, and will feel they need to win, but five points may yet win England the group depending on Denmark v Serbia, while regardless of that result a point will guarantee Slovenia third place.

And we know Southgate is relatively risk averse and if he rolls the dice late on and England lose that could mentally be catastrophic for his squad.

A draw on't be high on goals, but will be on fouls - as England's players have been fouled 32 times in two games while Slovenia has registered 12 and 13 fouls, so one more for this big game seems likely and 14+ Slovenia fouls at 9/52.80 is very backable.

Jan Oblak is also backable to make 3+ saves at 4/71.57 - as he's made three in both games so far.

Recommended Bet Back the draw, under 2.5 goals, Slovenia 14+ fouls, Oblak 3+ saves SBK 23/1

Favourites for fouls Bet Builder

Individual player bets are tricky due to selection issues ahead of this game, but there should be a few fouls here and Adam Cerin should make a fair few of them after five and four in the opening two games here.

Cerin is 6/42.50 for 3+ fouls against England which would also make a good single in this game as I'd back him for at least four if I could.

Word is Conor Gallagher will start but even if he doesn't he'll get some action, and likely enough to back him to get fouled 2+ times at 11/102.11. He's been fouled four times already

Harry Kane will get fouled twice or more by this Slovenian side, while midfielder Petar Stojanovic is backed to give 2+ fouls away at 15/82.88 - just as he did against Denmark.

Recommended Bet Back Cerin 3+ fouls, Stojanovic 2+ fouls, Gallagher & Kane fouled 2+ times @ SBK 14/1

Slovenia shots bonanza Bet Builder

England haven't given away too much defensively, but they've actually allowed more shots on target (8) than they've had (7) mainly thanks to Denmark launching six efforts on goal at them.

Andraz Sporar has five shots so far, just one hitting the target, and watching him it's clear he'll pull the trigger any chance he gets, so we'll kick off this Bet Builder with him to have 2+ shots at 8/111.73.

Both Slovenia's goes have come from full-backs so far, so let's take both Erik Janza and Zan Karnicnik, who've both had three shots in the tournament, to both have an attempt at goal at 5/42.25 and 8/52.60 respectively.

Given it's right-footed Kieran Trippier and/or the returning Luke Shaw at left-back for England, backing Slovenian right-back Karnicnik for 1+ shot at that 8/52.60 mark looks a nice single bet opportunity.

Adam Cerin also makes an appearance here, as he does in our match preview, after five straight competitive internationals with a goal attempt in.