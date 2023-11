It's been another serene cruise in qualifying for Gareth Southgate, who can now look to take a look at a few new faces when England host minnows Malta at Wembley.

The Three Lions have a tremendous record in home Euro qualifiers, winning 13 straight games with 10 of those coming with clean sheets.

They're just 3/10 for another win to nil here, which will they'll do comfortably regardless of what side Southgate plays.

There's no Jude Bellingham or James Maddison but Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and Ezri Konsa join the squad that's still packed with talent.

With the odds as they are though we have to get a little bt creative to get a bit of value - so we're backing a 9/52.78 treble based on an England win to nil, 2+ first-half goals and a -3 handicap on the hosts.

Malta have lost their last two games against England 4-0, they lost by the same scorelin in Italy, where they conceded twice in the opening 45 minutes.

England scored three first-half goals in Malta in the reverse fixture and when Southgate has a this many attacking options in his squad all playing for places then this really should be an emphatic home win.

Back England -3 handicap v Malta, BTTS 'no' & over 1.5 first-half goals @ 9/52.78 Bet now

Back two value goalscorers

I say 'value' but that's in comparison to the rest of the odds about - highlighted by even late call-up Cole Palmer being 5/61.84 to score at Wembley!

There's as always a bit if guesswork that goes on with Southgate having so many options at his disposal, but a couple outside of the favourites who form a 5/23.50 double are Phil Foden and Jarrod Bowen.

Foden is 6/52.16 to score anytime and although he's by no means a regular starter he has started in two of his last three England appearances and this would be a good game for Southgate to see more of him.

Foden certainly has the ability to dance through Malta, while Bowen has been in great form again this season for West Ham.

Bowen's scored nine goals for the Hammers and with his eye for goal he's well capable of finding the net even if he doesn't start at Wembley.

Back Foden & Bowen to score @ 5/23.50 Bet now

