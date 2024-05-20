England Euro 2024 Squad: Dier, Eze and Sancho backed to be picked by Southgate

Southgate names training squad on Tuesday

Sancho and Dier backed after successful seasons in Germany

Eze, Mainoo and Gordon all odds-on to go to first Euros

An England player whose career stalled at a Premier League club and made the move to Germany this season where he enjoyed great success that should mean he goes to Euro 2024 full of confidence.

I'm talking not of Harry Kane but of Jadon Sancho who has received more bets in the Betfair Sportsbook markets on who will make Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament than any other player. The Dortmund star, who is on loan at the Bundesliga club and helped them reach the Champions League final, is 13/53.60 to go to the Euros having been as along as 22/123.00 in the dark days of his time at Manchester United where he felt out with Erik ten Hag.

Dier 6/4 2.50 to be in England squad for Euro 2024

Germany has been a happy place this season for another man who has rediscovered his form to such an extent that he could force his way into Southgate's plans.

Eric Dier had lost his way at Tottenham before a January loan move to Bayern Munich where he played superbly in their charge to the Champions League semi-finals.

The defender shortened from 11/112.00 to 6/42.50 to make Southgate's squad. With doubts about the fitness of Harry Maguire and John Stones, Dier, who can also play in midfield, has the experience and form to bolster England's backline.

He has tournament pedigree, having famously scored the decisive kick in the penalty shootout against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup.

Eze, Mainoo and Gordon odds-on for England squad

Then there are the players whose club form has put them in line to go to a tournament with England for the first time.

Eberechi Eze has been one of the most exciting young attackers in the Premier League this season and his performances for Crystal Palace mean he is 5/61.84 to go to Germany for the Euros. His pace and eye for goal make him the kind of player who can take a tournament by storm. While defenders worry about Phil Foden and JBukayo Saka, it could be Eze who comes tearing through to make the difference for England.

Kobbie Mainoo, meanwhile, has been the best thing about Manchester United in 2023/24. He was 7/52.40 and is now 2/91.22 after showing on his England debut in March that he has talent and composure to perform on any stage.

This season, Anthony Gordon started to deliver on the promise that earned him a big money move from Everton to Newcastle. He is in to 3/101.30 from 13/82.63, although an achilles injury kept him out of the Magpies' final match of the campaign.

Who won't be in England Euro 2024 squad? Sterling and Mount drift

For every new name who arrives on the England scene, an old one must depart the stage, and Raheem Sterling's Three Lions race looks run.

The Chelsea forward - a stalwart for Southgate at three tournaments - is out to 14/115.00 make this summer's Euros.

At times in 2023/24, it was easy to forget Mason Mount had signed for Manchester United last summer. He was either injured and ineffective and, at [10/1] to make the England squad, it would be no surprise if Southgate left him out.

Kalvin Phillips tried to revive his chances of going to Euro 2024 with a move to West Ham in January from Manchester City. It has not worked out and the midfielder is out to 10/2 to be on the plane to Germany.