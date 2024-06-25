Denmark v Serbia: Back Danes to do the job and 7/1 OddsBoost

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

Denmark v Serbia

Tursday 25 June, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 4

Denmark have played well enough in spells to warrant winning more than the two points they have for two 1-1 draws, yet they've got just a point more than opponents Serbia ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

A win takes Denmark through, and probably Serbia too while a third draw would leave the Danes sweating on a third-placed spot so for both teams they'll approach it as a must-win.

If the Danes can put it all together then they'll justify 6/52.20 favouritism and should win this, against a Serbia sides that have been one of the disappointments of the tournament for me so far.

Just five shots on target in two games and just one goal, a 95th-minute equaliser against Slovenia, is a poor return from a side, and it's why they're 9/43.25 outsiders of the two against a Denmark side they've lost all three games against (8-1 on aggregate).

Serbia did up their game against Slovenia and with their attacking talent they'll have more than a puncher's chance if they can be more clinical - and given Kasper Hjulmand's side have conceded in both games then both teams to score at 13/20 will be popular.

I think a desperate Serbian side have enough firepower to get a goal, but I'm backing the Danes to be just a bit more organised and controlled enough to get the win.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark to win & both teams to score @ SBK 16/5

Pick Pierre in player props

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the standout for me in the player markets after his remarkable five shots against England with four of them hitting the target.

He's 23/103.30 to hit the target again, but we'll instead take the 2/13.00 for Hojbjerg to have 2+ shots as he's been much more involved in attacking moves for Denmark.

He's had multiple shots in four of his last 10 competitive internationals and Serbia have looked a little soft in their defensive midfield areas so far - so he's a decent bet to add to that tally.

Recommended Bet Back Hojbjerg 2+ shots @ SBK 2/1

Back 7/1 OddsBoost treble

Trawling through the OddsBoosts on the Sportbook there's a nice 7/18.00 treble that sticks out on Denmark to win, have most corners & Serbia most cards.

Denmark have won the corner count in both matches so far, and topped the qualifying corner stats so are a good bet to get more corners again for the third match running.

Serbia lead Denmark 6-4 in terms of cards, and their opponents have also only seen two bookings so far as well, and considering their need seems greater then this Bet Builder treble looks spot-on.