Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/2 best bet for two games on Tuesday

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

Netherlands v Austria (Tue, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Austria to commit 11+ fouls

Austria's high-pressing tactics have understandably led to some high foul numbers already in the competition. Ralf Ragnick's men were called for 18 fouls against France, and 15 fouls against Poland. Whilst the Dutch drew just ten fouls from Poland, and eight fouls from France in round two, neither were anywhere near as intense in their press as Austria.

The Netherlands should dominate the ball and look to be progressive in their approach play. Given that both teams can potentially top Group D with a win, it could get quite feisty towards the end. Overall, it's an enticing matchup to target a foul line seemingly set too low.

Netherlands v Austria (Tue, 17:00)



Leg #2 - Netherlands GK to make 2+ saves

Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen made six saves against Poland in round one, as the Oranje conceded 12 shots. He prevented 0.41 xG, and was an underrated player having made three saves from shots within the box. France then found no issue penetrating into the Dutch final third, and the Brighton shot-stopper was once again called into action. He made three saves, preventing 1.18 xG to ensure the Dutch kept a clean sheet.

Austria managed nine shots on target against Poland, forcing three saves from Szczesny. With Sabitzer, Baumgartner and Arnautovic, Ragnicks' side are a strong attacking outfit and can exploit Dutch defensive weaknesses.

France v Poland (Tue, 17:00)



Leg #3 - Antoine Griezemann to have 2+ shots

In the absence of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann shouldered more attacking responsibility and managed five shots in total. Deschamps displayed his trust in the Atletico Madrid man, handing him the armband, but Griezmann was unable to repay that trust. He squandered two big chances and accumulated 0.94 xG to no avail. It does show, however, that Griezmann is popping up in the right areas for shots.

Poland conceded 15 shots to Austria and 21 shots against Netherlands. Defensively, they have leaked chances, which has ultimately proven to be their downfall. As France chase top spot, Griezmann might be looking to atone for his missed chances and finish the group stages on a high.

France v Poland (Tue, 17:00)



Leg #4 - France GK to make 2+ saves

After back-to-back losses, Poland now have no chance of knockout qualification, but that does not mean they will roll over when they face France. Robert Lewandowski is set to return to the starting lineup, which immediately improves the likelihood of Poland testing Mike Maignan. The AC Milan keeper made three saves against Austria, and four saves against Netherlands. Interestingly, 50% of the shots conceded by France have resulted in a goalkeeper save.

As mentioned, Poland were adamant about testing Bart Verbruggen, calling him into action to make six saves. In round two, Austria keeper Patrick Pentz was then forced to make two saves, both of which were relatively simple from longshots. A similar approach from Poland could lead to some easy work for Maignan.

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder SBK 9/2

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors during Euro 2024, as is my Euro Hub which is live on-site with all the latest expert predictions and previews.