Euro 2020 Daily Report: England one win away from immortality

Three Lions restore a nation's pride

It wasn't straightforward, but who ever thought it would be? After waiting 55 years to contest a major final, England were never going to make it easy for themselves, or the millions watching at home. Gareth Southgate's side needed extra-time to come from behind to beat a gutsy Denmark side who just ran out of steam in the second semi-final.

Mikkel Damsgaard became the first player in the tournament to score from a direct free kick, but that was as good as it got for the Danes. A Simon Kjaer own goal levelled the match before Harry Kane stroked the ball past Kasper Schmeichel after the keeper saved his penalty in extra-time. It was the 15th time Kane, who joined Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading scorer in major tournaments, has beaten Schmeichel in his career.

England are through to their first final in 55 years where they will meet Italy. Kane's winner moves him on to four goals for the tournament and within one of Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick in the race to win the Golden Boot. Kane can be backed at 5.59/2 to finish Euro 2020 as the tournament's leading scorer.

Raheem Sterling could also be sitting on four goals had Kjaer not diverted Bukayo Saka's low cross into his own net which won't help thos who backed Sterling to win the Golden Boot award. Sterling has drifted to 32.031/1 to be the tournament's leading scorer.

England are now on 10 goals for the tournament which is three short of Spain's total of 13. It might be a lot to ask for Kane and co to overtake the Spaniards, but you wouldn't put anything past this England who can be backed at 10.519/2 to finish as the tournament's highest scoring team. Spain remain favourites at 2.021/1 while Italy, who are one goal behind Spain, are 2.111/10.

England installed as early favourites

So, after 50 matches we know England and Italy will contest Sunday's final at Wembley. What an Anglo-Italian final it promises to be, although let's not confuse it with the short-lived Anglo-Italian Cup that ran for four years in the 1990s which Notts County won. Google it!

Everything seems to be falling into place for Gareth Southgate's side who reached their first ever European Championship final after their 37th match in the competition which is the most of any nation without actually winning the trophy. The Three Lions can be backed at 1.910/11 to win the Euros.

The Italians will have had an extra day to prepare for their fourth European Championship final and their tenth major final in their history. Roberto Mancini's side are 2.111/10 to get their hands on the Henri Delaunay trophy for the time since since winning the 1968 final.

England's amazing run of clean sheets may have come to an end, but it might actually be a good thing that they conceded their first goal of the tournament. They know they can respond positively from falling behind and it removes the pressure of going through the entire tournament without conceding a goal. Jordan Pickford and co are yet to concede a goal from open play and they are 2.26/5 on the exchange to keep the Italians to nil on Sunday night.

England's victory over Denmark was the seventh of the 14 knockout games at Euro 2020 to go to extra-time. If Sunday's final goes the distance, it will equal the record for matches at a major tournament to require extra-time. Either team to win in extra-time is available at 5/1 while Italy, who are the designated home team, and England are both 10/1 to win after 120 minutes.

Both teams rarely score in Euros final

This will be the 16th European Championship final and if previous finals are anything to go by, we could be in for another closely contested decider. If the 51st game of Euro 2020 follows the trend of recent finals, then the first goal will be crucial as it is in most games, but with the Henri Delaunay trophy awaiting the winners, the opening goal is even more important.

When Portugal beat France 1-0 after extra-time five years ago, thanks to Eder's effort in the 109th minute, they became the fourth successive team to win the Euros without conceding a goal in the final.

Of the previous 10 finals to decide the European Championships, both teams have failed to score in seven of them. The last time both teams scored was in 2000 when France left it late to come from behind to beat Italy with a golden goal, which for those of you not old enough to remember was when the first goal in extra-time ended the match.

No team has ever come from behind to win the European Championship final in 90 minutes.

If coming from behind is a bet you like, then beware. No team has ever come from behind to win the final in 90 minutes. Germany and France needed extra-time in 1996 and 2000 to beat the Czech Republic and Italy respectively. Italy are 14/1 to come from behind to win while England are 13/1 to win the final from a losing position.

Goals are often at a premium in the final game of the Euros. Only once in the last nine tournaments has over 2.5 total goals in 90 minutes been a winning bet. That was when Spain rattled in four goals to beat the Italians at Euro 2012. The previous final to see three or more goals scored was in 1980 when West Germany beat Belgium 2-1.

A total of 22 goals have been scored in the last 10 finals and one goal has been enough to win the final in three of the last four deciders. Under 2.5 goals can be backed at 1.548/15 for Sunday's final, but this tournament is producing more goals per game than any of the last 11 European Championships which might attract many to the over 2.5 goal market which is 2.747/4 option on the exchange.

Of the 22 goals scored in last 10 Euros finals, 13 have come in the second half with eight of the last 10 deciders producing at least one goal after half-time. Both England and Italy are 11/10 to score at least one second half goal on Sunday night.