Euro 2020 Day 5 Cheat Sheet: All Tuesday's best bets in one place

Hungary v Portugal: Holders set for winning start

Hungary v Portugal

Tue 15 Jun, 17:00 BST

Live on ITV

The holders Portugal kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a trip to Budapest to play Hungary. Will home advantage help the underdogs or will Cristiano Ronaldo and his talented team-mates prove too strong? It's clear what the market thinks with Portugal 1.4740/85 on the Exchange.

James Eastham says: "Given the quality of Portugal's defensive players and the defensive instincts of the side, Portugal to win to nil is worth considering at 2.111/10. With the chances of Portugal conceding fairly low, this is a better option than merely backing Portugal to win at 1.444/9."

"The likely combination of a Portugal win and a strong Portugal defensive performance throws up other options. In the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 Goals market, Portugal/Under 2.5 Goals is worth looking at. This is available at 3.185/40, an appealing price given that Portugal are overwhelming favourites in a game where the three-goal barrier may not be broken."

"In summary, this is a game where Portugal ought to have too much quality for one of the tournament's weaker sides. By taking into account the favourites' pragmatic nature there should be chances to make a profit at better odds than merely accepting the short price available on a Portugal victory."

France v Germany: Les Bleus a value bet to triumph in high-scoring thriller

World champions France are 6.411/2 favourites to win Euro 2020 as they prepared to face Germany in their opening match. It's kind of clash of European footballing superpowers you'd expect to see in the later rounds. France are 2.829/5 to win with Germany 2.9215/8 and the draw 3.259/4 so it should be fascinating.

James says: "Germany have enough firepower to threaten France's back four.

"Germany have scored in 22 of 25 internationals since the last World Cup, averaging 2.36 goals a game across those fixtures.

"Given Germany's attacking and defensive stats, it's little surprise so many of Germany's games have been high-scoring: 16 of those 25 matches have had Over 2.5 Goals, with 11 having Over 3.5 Goals.

"Since their World Cup victory in 2018 15 of France's 28 fixtures have featured Over 2.5 Goals, with seven having Over 3.5 Goals.

"Looking at those stats for both sides over the past three years the price of 2.166/5 on Over 2.5 Goals is worth considering. At 1.84/5, 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market will also attract attention."