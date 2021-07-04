England v Denmark Betting: Southgate's sensations odds-on to reach Euro 2020 final

It was England's best performance of Euro 2020, and arguably one of their best ever major tournament performances as they demolished Ukraine 4-0 in Rome on Saturday night.

Everything that could go right, did.

Four goals, yet another clean sheet, England's main striker hitting top form, an organised and disciplined display, no injuries, no suspensions, and the luxury of taking five players off with plenty of time to spare.

It was a performances and result that will live long in the memory. England really are a force to be reckoned with.

Impressive Denmark up next

England's reward for their quarter-final victory is a Wembley semi-final meeting with Denmark, who have also been impressive in winning two knock-out games so far without the need of extra-time.

Kasper Hjulmand's men dished out their own thrashing in the Round of 16, beating Wales 4-0, and while Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic was much more hard fought you never really sensed that the Danes wouldn't prevail.

The early Match Odds see England as the odds-on favourites at 1.768/11, Denmark at 5.85/1, with the Draw trading at 3.9. In the To Qualify market Southgate's men are 1.42/5 with the Danes at 3.55/2.

You have to go back to the 2002 World Cup to find the last meeting between these two sides at a major tournament, England running out 3-0 winners on that occasion thanks to goals from Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Emile Heskey.

But it was Denmark who prevailed in the last competitive match when they beat the Three Lions 1-0 - at Wembley - in a Nations League game just 10 months ago.

On the Sportsbook's early prices, a 3-0 England win can be backed at 12/1, while a 1-0 Denmark win is 11/1.

Kane hitting top gear

One of the major plusses from England's knock-out victories so far has been Harry Kane's return to form, with the Three Lions captain scoring three goals in his last two games, putting him level with Raheem Sterling on that number for goals scored at Euro 2020.

When England tick Kane will never be short on goalscoring opportunities because of the number of chances Southgate's impressive attack can create.

Kane is available to back at 5.69/2 in the Top Goalscorer market, while Sterling can be backed at 13.012/1. Either player will need to score at least three goals from here to be in with a chance of winning the Golden Boot outright, as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick have five goals apiece.

Remember, there is no third-place game at Euro 2020 so there's just one more match remaining for any team that loses in the semi-final.

England favourites to go all the way

It's not just against Denmark that England are favourites, the Three Lions are the jollies in the Euro 2020 Winner market too, available to back at 2.6613/8.

Should they defeat the Danes, Southgate's men will face the winners of Italy v Spain in front of 65,000 fans at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.

Italy are trading at 3.412/5 to win Euro 2020 with Spain next in at 4.03/1. Denmark are the outsiders of the quartet at 12.011/1.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley, Italy v Spain kicking off at 8pm on Tuesday with England v Denmark the same time on Wednesday.