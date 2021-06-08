England Euro 2020 Tips: The best bets for the Three Lions

Euro 2020 is finally here, and excited and expectant England fans will once again be desperately hoping that this time, finally, will be their time and the Three Lions will actually 'bring it home'.

Plenty of England fans will be piling in on Gareth Southgate's side to win Euro 2020 as the 9/2 favourites, but with their history and the strength of the event, that may not be the best way to go to land some profit for the tournament.

If we put all that patriotic hope to one side, let's look at some of the best bets to have on England for Euro 2020, both as a team and individual players.

Back the straight forecast

England are huge favourites to finish top of Group D, containing Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic - but there's little value in backing the Three Lions to claim top spot.

They kick-off with their toughest game of the group - a rematch of their losing World Cup semi-final against Croatia, but they've got a few more technical players and more creativity within their ranks this time to really trouble the visitors to Wembley.

Speaking of Wembley, playing at home is a huge advantage that England will surely take full advantage of, and it should be enough to see them come top of the pile.

Croatia still have plenty of quality, and international nous, which may not be enough against England but should get them through their other two games. Even with an opening draw, I fancy Croatia to have a tougher final game against the Scots meaning England should be able to stick a few past the Czechs to take it.

Got to go for Grealish

Southgate says he knows 10 of his starting XI for the Croatia game and speculation is rife about what that final decision is. Ben White's late inclusion suggests it's the heart of defence that is the big issue.

For the record, White looks the most comfortable at this level and he'd get my nod to start alongside John Stones. He's 7/4 to line up but Southgate may have other ideas.

Jordan Henderson's appearance means he could yet make something of a miraculous start - but again for my money Jude Bellingham has done everything right and the teenager should be thrown right in from the off. He's a 3/1 outsider to do so though.

Competition for places is at its most fierce in the attacking options, but Jack Grealish has been the talk of the country after his recent displays, and alongside Kane, Mount and Foden, he should really be one of the first names on the team-sheet.

He's got plenty of options but it seems inconceivable that Grealish wouldn't be one of them.

Kane to turn provider

You've got to include Harry Kane somewhere along the line if you're an England fan having a bet on the Euros, but most odds are particularly prohibitive given the England captain comes into the tournament as the reigning Golden Boot winner in the Premier League and the last World Cup.

Most of his goal targets are well covered by the bookmakers, although a special mention for the 6/1 on offer for him to score two headers, as England may well profit from set pieces again as they did in Russia.

The preference, though, is to use Kane's newly-found love of an assist to increase our chances of success while also increasing the odds.

Kane's new ability to drop deeper and turn provider for some of the other attacking talent around him should result in more than enough chances of an assist, and with Phil Foden likely to have a big role to play in the tournament - six between them is well within their grasp.

Mount can bang in the goals

Mason Mount is a player who has really impressed in the last year, and at one stage was England's best player before talk of Foden and Grealish kind of saw him overtaken in the popularity stakes.

The Chelsea Champions League winner could still have a big impact in the tournament though, and now is a little under the radar if anything due to the vast array of attacking talent Southgate has around him.

With no Lingard in the squad, Mount is probably the best at making those line-breaking runs and getting into the box beyond the front man, which is even more important given Kane's new love of dropping deep to turn supplier.

A few bets involving Mount seem like live runners, with a combined five goals and assists at 6/1 being what should really be a floor for a player of his talent. Scoring three goals at 11/2 is almost guaranteed.

Instead, we're looking to go big with Mount, and although 14/1 on him being England's top scorer is attractive, Kane being on the penalties gives him a huge advantage in the scoring stakes.

Besides, if Mount is to topple Kane then he's going to have to score at least four you'd imagine, and since he's 18/1 to do just that, then it makes sense to take Kane out of the equation and back him to reach that magic number.

Stones to use his head

Back to headers for our final selection, and it's not a huge priced option but one that makes a lot of sense given John Stones should be the ever-present fixture in the heart of the England defence throughout what should be a lengthy stay in Euro 2020.

Whoever Southgate picks, they'll have plenty of the ball in at least two group games, and with the dribbling abilities of all of their front men, corners and free kicks will not be in short supply.

Stones has developed an eye for goal with Man City this season, and he's always in and around the box when set pieces come in.

Bagging just two headers in on goal is all-but assured, for what is a reasonably healthy return.

***