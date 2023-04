Expected to be title contenders in L2

Added to Messi transfer market as owners plot rise

Wrexham are evens to achieve a consecutive promotion to League 1 next season and they have entered the race to sign Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian's arrival would add more stardust to the north Wales club after they won promotion to the football league on Saturday.

They have attracted attention, and a TV documentary series, since celebrity pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020.

Wrexham 7/2 to win League Two title

The sky may be the limit for the north Wales club that has been around since 1864 but had been out of the Football League for 15 years prior to this year's promotion.

Their 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday sealed a first title for 45 years and meant the Welsh club have amassed a record tally of 110 points.

The odds indicate that they will be in the hunt for another title next season with Wrexham 7/2 to finish top of League Two in 2023/24.

Stockport, who were promoted from the National League last season went off as favourites for this season's League Two title so this is nothing new, though they did not have the same Hollywood script behind them.

They are however in the hunt for automatic promotion so the gap between the two leagues is not as wide as people may think.

Barcelona, Paris... Wrexham for Messi?

Wrexham joined the Lionel Messi transfer betting following their promotion to the football league.

He is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and, while a return to Barcelona is odds-on, could he be the latest celebrity to join the Wrexham fairytale?

At 250/1 to sign for the Red Dragons, it looks unlikely but Wrexham have already shown they can produce surprises and make headlines.

It would be incredible to see them challenge the likes of Barca 4/6, Man City 16/1 and Man Utd 25/1 for the World Cup winner's signature but Wrexham are showing that football in 2023 is a world where anything is possible.

Which other players may want to sign for Wrexham?

In somewhat more realistic news, former Wales international and Premier League striker Hal Robson-Kanu is leading the charge of high profile players to offer their services to Wrexham for next season.

Since their new owners arrived, Wrexham have signed players from multiple sides in divisions above them, with the likes of Paul Mullin, Elliott Lee and Ben Foster all dropping down the pyramid to get involved.

With the club now back in the English Football League, more players are expected to drop down the leagues to help Phil Parkinson's side.

Robson-Kanu, who has been without a club since 2021, never officially retired, and openly tweeted Ryan Reynolds to offer his services, as well as donating any salary he may receive to charity.

The Summer transfer window is expected to be a busy one for Wrexham, and it will be interesting to see which high profile players are happy to drop down divisions to see them rise back up the leagues.