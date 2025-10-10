Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Back Connolly for scoring honours at Donny

Back striker for fourth goal of the season

Alex and Grimsby look bankers in the fourth tier

Alan Dudman has all the best bets for this weekend's EFL

League One

A strong start to the season for Wimbledon sees them in fifth spot, and the bedrock of that place is their home form with four victories in five and just three goals conceded in London.

Johnnie Jackson's team have kept clean sheets against good sides too this season - shutouts versus Lincoln, Barnsley were big performances, and their only home defeat was a 0-1 loss against Cardiff - a goal on 90 minutes and three shots on target in total for both across the whole match.

That has to be the bet with the BTTS 'No' here, with xG and xA figures of 1.30 and 1.16.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Sportsbook price dudes have not missed Orient's penchant for conceding a goal with the BTTS 'Yes' here at 13/201.65.

That's a little too short for me to get involved with as the O's have shipped an astonishing 15 goals already on the road and last weekend's performance at the back at Cardiff was a shambles.

However, at the other end, they are creating a lot of chances and I am tempted here to play Aaron Connolly to score anytime at 21/103.10.

He's on four League One goals this term, scored at Cardiff and seems to also like hitting the post, as it's happened on more than occasion with the former Brighton man.

Donny have failed to win in four League One matches and usually have the majority of the possession at home, and that could suit Orient who clearly are dangerous at one end at least.

Michael Duff's impact was immediate with the 2-2 home draw against Barnsley in terms of the point, but Duff would have been most displeased with how his defence gifted two goals to the Tykes - passing to opposition.

They were 0-2 down with eight minutes left and rescued a point. But decisions and gifting the ball was poor.

Duff will need to make them harder to beat, and certainly away from home, although they were not opened up by Barnsley last weekend, it was more to do with the gifts allowed.

Wigan have drawn four this season (three away) but there shouldn't be too much in this as their last victory was back on the 13th September - and when both are short of confidence, a point will be very much needed.

League Two

Crewe look a better team than one in fifth spot as two defeats last month back-to-back stymied their run up the table.

At times, they've looked excellent with their movement and creativity and it's easy to see why they've scored 10 goals on the road - although just six at home.

They need some shutouts as they have just two in their 11 games, but hopefully Lee Bell doesn't detract from the attacking play. He said: "Clean sheets are something that people go on about a lot but generally, I prefer to have lots of goals in the game.

"I don't want to be conceding goals because it gives us a mountain to climb."

Bromley are something of draw specialists in the division but they've failed to score three times on the road this term and even couldn't net against Shrewsbury.

Grimsby are surging, and scoring. They hit two at Salford last week (both in the first-half) and had previously smashed seven past Cheltenham to take their tally to the season at 23 and they've got the best goal difference in the division.

They average 2.09 goals per match scored and can boast a very impressive xG at Blundell Park of 2.02 - with an xA of just 0.8.

Compare that to their xG metric away from home of 1.39 and 1.41A and you can see how strong their home form is.

Colchester have conceded more than they've scored on the road and Grimsby look one of the best bets this Saturday.

The market cannot quite decide on the goals here, with BTTS Yes 1/12.00 and the No 4/51.80, likewise the Over 2.5 yes and no are exactly the same numbers.

Barnet have picked up in terms of results with an unbeaten run of four and Dean Brennan is a manager whom I rate, while Tranmere have drawn far too many games to make a meaningful surge to mid-table and lie in the lower reaches.

Rovers were very shoddy at the back conceding three against Bromley las Saturday. They also shipped in four at Walsall and three at Salford so I would be surprised if Barnet are not able to get on the scoresheet here

