League 2 Opening Weekend: Opta stats for every game on Saturday
The League 2 season kicks off on Saturday so get Opta stats for every match and a few standout betting tips...
-
Opta stats every EFL League 2 match on Saturday
-
Title fans backed in matchday one bet builder
-
Two away wins backed at 7/24.50 and 3/14.00
-
Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here
-
Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market
Accrington v Gillingham, Saturday 15:00 - Hosts aim for three undefeated
Accrington Stanley went unbeaten against Gillingham in League Two last season (W1 D1) and will be looking to go three without defeat vs the Gills for just the second time after a three-match stint between 2011 and 2012.
Barnet v Fleetwood, Saturday 15:00 - Town don't like the capital
Fleetwood Town have failed to win any of their last four league games against sides from London (D2 L2), failing to score in any of those matches.
Bristol Rovers v Harrogate, Saturday 15:00 - Gas are EFL's worst starters
Bristol Rovers have lost more opening day matches than any other team since the EFL rebrand of 2004-05 (13).
Cambridge v Cheltenham, Saturday 15:00 - Visitors know how to beat hosts
Cambridge United have lost each of their last four league games against Cheltenham Town, losing each via a one-goal margin.
Chesterfield v Barrow, Saturday 15:00 - Hosts aim to build on double
Chesterfield completed a league double over Barrow last season in League Two and will be looking to win three in succession against the Bluebirds in the EFL for the first time since December 1933.
Colchester v Tranmere, Saturday 15:00 - United out to stop Rovers again
Colchester United completed their first Football League double over Tranmere Rovers since 1978-79 last season and are unbeaten in their last five versus the Rovers (W3 D2).
Grimsby v Crawley, Saturday 15:00 - Mariners out to aim open day drought
Grimsby have failed to win any of their last four opening day EFL games (D1 L3), failing to score in each of those matches.
MK Dons v Oldham, Saturday 15:00 - Title favs to make no mistake
League 2 title favourites MK Dons have won eight of their last 10 league games against Oldham Athletic (D1 L1), averaging 2.5 goals per game across that period.
Newport v Notts County, Saturday 15:00 - Title favs to make no mistake
Newport County have failed to win any of their last four Football League games against Notts County (D1 L3), conceding 2+ goals in each of those defeats.
Salford v Crewe, Saturday 15:00 - City aim to continue excellent record
Salford City are unbeaten across their last four league games against Crewe Alexandra (W2 D2), scoring nine goals in total during that time.
Shrewsbury v Bromley, Saturday 15:00 - Visitors won't fear relegated Shrews
During the 2024-25 League Two season, Bromley lost just two of their eight league games against sides who were relegated from League One during the campaign prior (W2 D4).
Walsall v Swindon, Saturday 15:00 - Robins will fancy their chances
Walsall have won just two of their last 11 home league games against Swindon Town (D4 L5), losing this exact fixture 1-0 last season.
Now read our League Two season preview and 1-24 predictions
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back flying Finns to make it through
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL League Two 2025/26 Tips: Read our season preview including a 1-24 prediction for every team
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Sarr could offer goal value at 9/1 in NLD
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips 2025-26: Read our season preview including 1-24 prediction for every team