League 2 Opening Weekend: Opta stats for every game on Saturday

Accrington Stanley went unbeaten against Gillingham in League Two last season (W1 D1) and will be looking to go three without defeat vs the Gills for just the second time after a three-match stint between 2011 and 2012.

Fleetwood Town have failed to win any of their last four league games against sides from London (D2 L2), failing to score in any of those matches.

Bristol Rovers have lost more opening day matches than any other team since the EFL rebrand of 2004-05 (13).

Recommended Bet Back Harrogate SBK 7/2

Cambridge United have lost each of their last four league games against Cheltenham Town, losing each via a one-goal margin.

Recommended Bet Back Cheltenham SBK 3/1

Chesterfield completed a league double over Barrow last season in League Two and will be looking to win three in succession against the Bluebirds in the EFL for the first time since December 1933.

Colchester United completed their first Football League double over Tranmere Rovers since 1978-79 last season and are unbeaten in their last five versus the Rovers (W3 D2).

Grimsby have failed to win any of their last four opening day EFL games (D1 L3), failing to score in each of those matches.

League 2 title favourites MK Dons have won eight of their last 10 league games against Oldham Athletic (D1 L1), averaging 2.5 goals per game across that period.

Recommended Bet Back MK Dons and Over 2.5 goals SBK 7/5

Newport County have failed to win any of their last four Football League games against Notts County (D1 L3), conceding 2+ goals in each of those defeats.

Salford City are unbeaten across their last four league games against Crewe Alexandra (W2 D2), scoring nine goals in total during that time.

During the 2024-25 League Two season, Bromley lost just two of their eight league games against sides who were relegated from League One during the campaign prior (W2 D4).

Walsall have won just two of their last 11 home league games against Swindon Town (D4 L5), losing this exact fixture 1-0 last season.