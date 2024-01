Derby can bounce back after Saturday draw

League One

Leg 1: Bolton Wanderers v Cheltenham Town, Tuesday 19:45: Back Bolton HT/FT

Bolton were stung by a the resurgent Orient on Saturday with a 1-0 loss in London, but they remain a very short price at 4/111.36 to get back on track on Tuesday at home.

Cheltenham have only won two of their 12 away league games this season (D2 L8), although those have come in their last five outings on their travels (W2 D1 L2), but it's still hard to fancy the Robins and they are priced accordingly.

Ian Evatt's side have won five of their last six home league games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in three of their last five on home soil, and that obviously brings into play the handicap options, but we can get 11/102.11 on HT/FT and Bolton can keep up the pressure on the top teams.

KEY OPTA STAT: Cheltenham are yet to win in three previous trips to Bolton in the Football League (D2 L1), losing this exact fixture last season 1-0.

Back Bolton HT/FT @ 11/102.11 Bet now

Leg 2: Charlton Athletic v Northampton Town, Tuesday 19:45: Back Northampton double chance

The fan disquiet at the Valley is high as Michael Appleton is under intense pressure to keep his Charlton job, and the speculation continues to swirl around south London that he might be the next manager to go.

One thing is for certain is that Charlton are in horrid form and have lost five of their last six. Indeed, you have to go back to November for their last league victory, and in no way do they deserve to be odds on for Tuesday night.

Northampton Town have won just one of their 16 away Football League games against Charlton Athletic (D9 L6), a 1-0 win in March 1935, so it's hardly a ground-breaking stat in their favour, but this is a game Charlton will be nervy from the first minute with the fans against them, and that edginess might help us to use the double chance angle.

KEY OPTA STAT: Charlton have lost both of their last two home league games, more than their previous nine beforehand (W5 D3 L1). The Addicks last suffered three consecutive home league defeats in February 2023.

Back Northampton double chance @ 5/61.84 Bet now

Leg 3: Reading v Derby County, Tuesday 19:45: Back Derby

Derby let the column down at the weekend when thwarted in a 0-0 at Lincoln, a game in which they completely dominated the ball and possession but couldn't break down a dogged home defence.

Switching to a game on the road might be in their favour and they have won nine away (two more than at Pride Park) and have conceded only 13 goals on the road and have an xg away of 1.48.

Derby have won each of their last six midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games since a 1-2 defeat at Oxford United in August, and can take care of the crisis club Reading.

KEY OPTA STAT: This will be the first meeting between Reading and Derby County in the third tier since a 1-0 home win for the Royals in April 1986.

Back Derby @ 4/51.80 Bet now

You can back the League One Treble here @ 6/17.00 Bet now

League Two

Leg 1: MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon, Tuesday 19:45: Back MK Dons

A midweek humdinger with the Dons of London travelling to the franchise Dons and the hosts are the shorter of the two in the betting, a game I feel there could be some goals.

The MK Dons suffered a 1-2 home reverse at the weekend despite scoring inside two minutes and having over 70% of the ball against Morecambe, but results in League Two at the moment are very inconsistent and form is meaning little.

As a rule, Mike Williamson has certainly improved MK and they are adept at keeping clean sheets at home and they've been sound defensively with three recent clean sheets against Colchester, Crawley and Forest Green.

KEY OPTA STAT: MK Dons are unbeaten in their last seven league games against AFC Wimbledon (W4 D3) since a 2-0 loss in March 2017.

Back the MK Dons @ 6/52.20 Bet now

Leg 2: Bradford City v Salford City, Tuesday 19:45: Back the draw

Bradford haven't played a game since the 13th January, and it seems they've got better in absentia as no way do they deserve to be as short as 8/151.53 for Tuesday night.

This is a lower-end game with Salford City themselves struggling, and two regular EFL managers go head-to-head here with Graham Alexander (formerly of Salford) and Karl Robinson (formerly of most clubs).

Bradford have drawn five at home and even conceded four at home to Crawley earlier this month - and while Salford are tempting considering they scraped a 0-1 win at the weekend, I much prefer the price here of the draw.

KEY OPTA STAT: Salford City have won just one of their four away league games against Bradford (D1 L2), a 1-0 win in April 2021.

Back the draw @ 16/54.20 Bet now

Leg 3: Morecambe v Crewe Alexandra, Tuesday 19:45: Back Under 2.5 Goals

It's not often I would oppose Crewe in terms of goals as they have scored 25 and conceded 22 on the road, but Morecambe have a reasonably tight defence and draw plenty at home (five this term) with just 14 shipped.

Morecambe played ever so well recently in a 1-1 with title-chasing Mansfield and had an even split of the ball, and this will be just as tough as Crewe have lost only one of their last 10 Football League games against Morecambe (W6 D3), winning the most recent meeting 2-1 in December 2021.

The Alex are in pretty rampant form at the moment, but Morecambe have proved they can defend well against the better teams and held Stockport too 1-1 earlier in the season.

KEY OPTA STAT: Morecambe are winless in five home league games (D3 L2), their longest winless run on home soil in League Two since a nine-game spell from May to October 2019.

Back Under 2.5 Goals @ 21/202.05 Bet now