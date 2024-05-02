Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers Tips: Tykes to salvage a draw in first leg

EFL Play-Off action begins on Friday

History points to a draw between the pair

Leaky defence could be Barnsley's undoing

Read about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer here

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers

Friday 3rd May, kick-off 19:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Bolton missed out on automatic

A tally of 87 points for Ian Evatt's Bolton saw them finish third in League One and they finished strongly albeit with too many draws that put paid to their automatic hopes, but they suffered just one loss in a run of 12 and are in far better shape.

The Trotters head up the Exchange market for Promotion at 2.8615/8 which is no surprise given their finishing position and 11 points ahead of Barnsley, but a draw might push that out if Peterborough and Oxford provides some excitement.

Bolton are appearing in the League One play-offs for the second consecutive season, going out in the semi-final stage against Barnsley last season. Will it happen again?

Are Barnsley in chaos?

The ludicrous decision to sack Neil Collins a week ago sums up how clubs operate these days, and to add further misery, Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer was due to take over and lead the club into the play-offs but cannot due to work permit problems.

Martin Devaney took charge of Barnsley's final league game against Northampton last Saturday, following the Collins' sacking the previous Monday and is expected to take charge for Friday. What an utter shambles.

This is Barnsley's third appearance in the EFL play-offs in the last four seasons - they lost in the semi-final in the Championship in 2020-21, and lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One final last season and trade at 6.411/2 outsiders in the Exchange Promotion market.

They almost have nothing to lose.

It finished 1-1 in February at home for Bolton earlier in the season on the head-to-head, a game they completely dominated in terms of possession. It was a case of "as you were" for the March game at Oakwell in a 2-2, once again with Evatt's side having all of the ball.

The fact both games were draws means I quite like the 5/23.50 on the Match Odds as the team finishing sixth in League One hasn't won the play-offs since 2016-17, when Millwall beat Bradford City in the final. However, the last time Barnsley finished in the final play-off spot (2015-16 League One), they won promotion to the Championship.

The hosts can only hope to take something from the game going into the second-leg, and Bolton will be very short for that. Playing on the 1-1 and 2-2 bets on the Exchange gives a chance to trade too.

Bolton won 10 on the road during the regular campaign, but more importantly for our bet, they were held to a draw seven times and that is the angle here. And the Opta Stats back up the bet too, as six of the last nine meetings between Barnsley (2 wins) and Bolton (1 win) have finished in a draw, including both league meetings this term (1-1 at University of Bolton Stadium, 2-2 at Oakwell).

Back The Draw @ 5/23.50 Bet here

Barnsley conceded 33 at home this term - the worst of the top six sides and most out of the top 10. Considering events this week, it's hard to see the Tykes keeping a shutout here, and their xG for and against sums up the season at 1.56 and 1.32.

They also conceded in their last seven games and were without a win in six - having conceded three a couple of times and even two against Reading.

The Both Teams To Score is about right at 8/131.61, but a braver play here might be to go with the BTTS in the First-Half at 3/14.00 as the hosts are far too leaky. Only Derby (15) and Wigan (14) scored more goals via substitutes in League One this season than Bolton (13), one of which came against Barnsley in March courtesy of Randell Williams.

Back BTTS in First-Half @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Bet Builder options

Barnsley's Devante Cole scored more non-penalty goals than any other player in League One this season (18), though is without a goal in his last nine league games at Oakwell, so he perhaps is one to keep in mind for a Bet Builder.

Dion Charles has 19 this season and takes penalties, and a 17/102.70 price to score anytime is one to consider in the Bet Builder.

Coupling him with BTTS pays around 5/23.50 and Charles to have 2+ shots on target boosts the multiple to around 4/15.00.

Veteran forward Cameron Jerome ended the season strongly with three in three and scored late on versus Shrewsbury and Peterborough. He's 8/131.61 to have 1+ shots on target.