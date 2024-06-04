England v Serbia Starting XI: Latest odds after TAA and Eze star

Latest Betfair odds on England XI v Serbia

TAA and Palmer strike in win over Bosnia

Eze impresses and Wharton enjoys strong debut

The Betfair odds on Gareth Southgate's starting 11 for their Euro 2024 opening group game against Serbia were updated after the squad's younger players gave the manager plenty of think about.

Goalscorers Cole Palmer 7/24.50 and Trent Alexander-Arnold 6/52.20 strengthened their cases in last night's 3-0 win over Bosnia.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is 25/126.00 to start against the Serbs and, while the odds show that's unlikely, the debutant boosted his chances of making Southgate's final 26-man squad. The youngster was excellent on his debut at St James' Park.

England 11 v Serbia prediction

You can see below the predicted line-up for England's first Group C match on 16 June.

It was relief for England fans to see Harry Kane coming off the bench to score the third goal against Bosnia following his recent back problems. The captain is 1/141.07 to start on 16 June.

Harry Maguire is the only player at odds-against in the 11 whilst Marc Guehi 11/102.11 - the Manchester United man's potential replacement at centre-back - is the same price. Everton's Jarrod Branthwaite, who come on for Guehi and looked solid against the Bosnians - and, is left footed - is priced at 3/14.00 to take Maguire's place.

Eberechi Eze is 40/141.00 to make the 11 against Serbia but he played with panache against Bosnia on his first start and could give England an air of unpredictability off the bench.

Jack Grealish's place in the final 26 has been in doubt after an up and down season with Manchester City, but he impressed when coming on against Bosnia and got an assist. It was a well-time reminder of what he offers England, though at 10/111.00 to start in the first game, his chances look slim.

England play Iceland on Friday in their final friendly before they head to Germany. Southgate will hand in his final list of 26 names to UEFA after the match.

The starting line-up looks fairly settled, apart from the fitness doubts around Maguire, but tournament football is all about the squad and places are still up for grabs.