Next England Manager: Graham Potter new favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate
Whatever happens at Euro 2024 there is a possibility that Gareth Southgate will step down as England manager
-
Potter leapfrogs Pochettino to become favourite for England job
-
Southgate and Three Lions may part ways after eight years
-
-
Graham Potter is the 1/12.00 favourite to become the next England manager if Gareth Southgate and the FA call time on his reign after Euro 2024.
The ex-Brighton boss, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea more than a year ago, is available and has the credentials that could make him a good fit for the Three Lions.
Mauricio Pochettino 5/23.50, who left Chelsea at the end of the Premier League season, comes next in the Betfair Sportsbook market.
The availability of Potter and Pochettino, who have both enjoyed success at club level, makes them prime candidates.
Southgate could go even if England win Euro 2024
England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday - you can read in-depth match previews with the best bets on Betting.Betfair - and every match has the potential to be Southgate's last.
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer said in his exclusive column for this site that he could only see Southgate staying on if England won Euro 2024 and decided to have a crack at the 2026 World Cup under his leadership.
England are 7/24.50 to win the Euros under Southgate who is one of only two managers - the other was Sir Alf Ramsey - to take them to a tournament final. Their longest-serving manager ever was Sir Walter Winterbottom whose record of 16 years in charge is unlikely to be beaten.
In his eight years at the helm, Southgate has overseen an England renaissance but he almost quit after the 2022 World Cup and has been heavily-criticised by fans and media for his decision-making at the tournament in Germany.
It is understandable then that speculation is rife about who will succeed Southgate when he steps down.
After Potter and Pochettino in the market, Eddie Howe 7/24.50 and Pep Guardiola 9/110.00 are also considered possibilities. Both are, of course, in jobs, at Newcastle and Manchester City respectively, that they would be reluctant to leave if the FA came calling this summer.
Lee Carsley 9/110.00 is an interesting one. The 50-year-old steered the England U21s to Euros glory in a remarkable campaign that saw them go through the tournament without conceding a goal.
If England want to appoint from within - as they did eight years ago when Southgate got the job - then Carsley is the man.
For all that the market makes for interesting debate, however, England's current manager, players and fans will all be hoping that the team still has plenty of football left to play in Germany.
