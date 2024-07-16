Next England Manager: Tuchel becomes leading candidate after betting drama

Tuchel joins leading candidates to succeed Southgate

German is available after leaving Bayern Munich

Could he coach Three Lions to World Cuo glory in 2026?

The odds on Thomas Tuchel succeeed Gareth Southgate as England manager tumbled from 33/134.00 to 6/17.00 as #the Three Lions digested their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The German, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, is among the leading candidates in the Betfair Sportsbook along with favourite Graham Potter 2/13.00, Eddie Howe, Lee Carsley (both 5/16.00) and Mauricio Pochettino 6/17.00.

Southgate to make decision on future

Southgate is yet to announce a decision on his future and there were reports before Sunday's final that the FA wanted him to stay on whatever the outcome of the match. He has a contract until December.

The reality of defeat, however, may mean that Southgate calls time on his reign which has lasted nearly eight years. He promised a quick decision and the FA will be hoping that, whoever is in charge in the autumn, England can build on their progress to a second successive final.

England are 13/27.50 to win the 2026 World Cup which will be joint-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Before then, England's next game is against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin in the Nations League on 7 September.

Thomas Tuchel to manage England?

Tuchel excelled at Chelsea, taking over midseason in 2021 and winning the Champions League five months later after quickly implementing a disciplined and incisive style of play.

He was less successful as manager of Bayern Munich, although he won the Bundesliga in his first season and took them to the semi-finals of the Champions League this term, and left after 18 months in charge.

He is well-regarded in England thanks to his time at Stamford Bridge and remains an elite coach. As such, it remains to be seen whether he would want to take an international job.

Tuchel was said to be in talks with Manchester United, before they decided to stick with Erik ten Hag, earlier this summer and may prefer another job at a big club.

On the other hand, he is out of work and would be available to start at the beginning of the new season. He worked well with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich and got the German side to play to the England captain's strengths during a campaign that saw Kane score 44 goals.

The next few days arre likely to see plenty of speculation about Southgate's future and moves in the betting on his potential replacement.