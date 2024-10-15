Next England Manager: 1/4 Tuchel 'in advanced talks' to be next Three Lions boss

Tuchel favourite to be next England boss at 1/4 1.25

Thomas Tuchel looks like he will become the next permanent England manager according to the Betfair Sportsbook.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss has been backed into 1/41.25 amid a flurry of reports coming from Germany that he's been in advanced talks in recent days to take the job. The English FA are yet to comment.

Tuchel, who was 50/151.00 in the market just last month, was backed in to 5/23.50 following England's 2-1 defeat to Greece on Thursday night before being backed again, in to 6/42.50, on Saturday as the reports began to surface.

On Sunday morning the 51-year-old German's odds were cut dramatically in to 4/91.44.

Following England's 3-1 win over Finland last night, he was the 8/151.53 favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate. as the permanent Three Lions manager.

Welt TV, a German news channel, revealed on Saturday that talks between Tuchel and the FA are at an advanced stage and that an agreement could be reached soon, and his odds currently sit at 1/41.25.

Tuchel is 9/43.25 to be the next Manchester United manager, so will links to the England job spur the Red Devils into a decision about Erik ten Hag's future? Or will the Old Trafford club wait and look elsewhere when the Dutchman leaves?

It is an interesting sub-plot to the next England manager story that was set in motion on Thursday night.

They think it's all over... for Carsley

England's disastrous defeat to Greece, and Carsley's subsequent interview in which he said he hoped to return to his job as manager of the under-21s, may have all but put an end to the chances of him getting the senior job permanently.

On Sunday evening, England bounced back with 3-1 win away to Finland. Following that result, Carsley is 14/115.00 to get the job, still second favourite, but a far cry from the shoo-in he looked to be at the start of the international break.

He said after last night's win that England deserve "a world-class coach" as their next manager and added that he "is still on the path to that".

So does that mean he wants the job or not? His comments, as well as England's disjointed performances, have created uncertainty. No team needs that and, after the stability of the Gareth Southgate years, this is a far-cry from what the FA have been used to recently.

Guardiola's odds cut in half

Carsley may have done his chances of getting the job irreparable damage. As well as reportedly holding talks with Tuchel, England have also apparently sounded out Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who is set to decide his future in the next few weeks.

Speculation has been mounting that this could be his last season with Manchester City but would England want to wait until next summer to get their man? If he gave them the green light, perhaps they might, and his 6/17.00 odds to be the next England manager were cut in half following some betting activity, who is now priced as the 7/24.50 second favourite.

Maybe the FA will consider Graham Potter 14/115.00, who is available, and the Newcastle manager Eddie Howe 12/113.00.

That would leave only a year until World Cup 2026 for which England are 13/27.50 in the tournament winner market.

Suddenly, the next England manager betting looks wide-open and the FA need to act fast to prevent their appointment becoming a long-running saga that could destabilize the squad and damage its chances of success.

