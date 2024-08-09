Next England Manager: Carsley takes interim charge and is favourite to get job permanently

Lee Carsley is the 7/42.75 favourite to be England's next permanent manager after the FA confirmed that he will take charge of the men's senior team for next month's Nations League matches.

The U21's boss will make the step-up and oversee the team while the FA continue to look for Gareth Southgate's successor.

Lee Carsley has been appointed interim head coach of the #ThreeLions ahead of the start of our #NationsLeague campaign. -- England (@England) August 9, 2024

If England do well in next month's matches, the first of which is against Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 7 September, Carsley could be in with a chance of getting the job permanently.

Earlier this week Mauricio Pochettino's price shortened from 14/115.00 to 8/19.00. Graham Potter and Eddie Howe were also prominent in the market.

But Carsley is in pole position. Southgate successfully made the step up from U21s to senior England manager and the FA may be tempted to try to repeat the trick.

On getting the interim job, Carsley said: "As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA (Football Association) continues the process to recruit a new manager.

"My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the Uefa Nations League."

England 13/2 to win World Cup 2026

England's main priority under their next permanent manager will be to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. They are 13/27.50 fourth favourites to win the tournament which takes place in North America and Mexico.

They reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022 before crashing out to eventual runners-up France.

After reaching two European Championship finals in a row, losing the first on penalties and this summer's 2-1 to Spain, the next manager's task will to build on Southgate's success and get them over the line to claim their first trophy since 1966.

It's a big challenge but they have a talented squad and, whoever gets the job, will be excited to work with Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and more exciting youngsters.