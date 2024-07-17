Next England Manager Betting: 20% of bettors back 17/2 Klopp in first 24 hours

Ex-Liverpool manager is most backed on Betfair

Howe the favourite with Potter closed second

Betfair's Shearer thinks Newcastle boss "outstanding candidate"

Jurgen Klopp received the most bets in the Betfair Sportsbook market on the next England manager in the 24 hours after Gareth Southgate's resignation.

The ex-Liverpool manager is 17/29.50 in the market with Eddie Howe 11/43.75 the marginal favourite ahead of Graham Potter 3/14.00.

Klopp had 19.1% of the bets with Potter not far behind on 17.3%. Howe, meanwhile, was backed by 12.9% of the bettors and has been the mover in the market.

Are England fans dreaming of Klopp?

Is it wishful thinking from Betfair punters who are backing Klopp for the Three Lions job? The German quit the Reds at the end of last season, citing exhaustion after eight-and-a-half frenetic years at Anfield.

At 57, he will have no shortage of offers if and when he does return to management. He transformed Liverpool, steering them to a first Premier League title for nearly 30 years and three Champions League finals, winning one of them.

He is 8/151.53 to return to management with the German national team and 6/17.00 to take up the England role next.

Potter gets more bets than Howe

Howe has overtaken Potter in the betting but it is the former-Chelsea manager who has got most bets from Betfair punters so far.

Potter's availability would make him the easier appointment. He has been out of work since leaving the Blues in March 2023 and would be keen to take up the right role. His progressive style of play, attention to detail and experience of managing abroad could make him a smart choice for the FA.

Howe has done a good job at Newcastle, even if they did go backwards last season, and his work with Bournemouth also makes him a prime candidate. Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer said in his exclusive column yesterday that Howe could have a big decision to make.

Lampard has more backers than Pochettino

Let's remember that Southgate would not have been the name on many people's lips when the England job became available in 2016.

At the time, he was England U21s manager and took over the senior team role in unusual circumstances, first as interim boss following Sam Allardyce's short-lived reign, then getting the job on a permanent basis.

So could it pay to look beyond the leading candidates?

Some Betfair punters think so and Frank Lampard has received 9.6% of the bets placed since Southgate stepped down. The ex-Chelsea man is 16/117.00 and the most popular of a group of ex-England players in the market.

Will a former England player take over from Gareth Southgate? 👤



% of bets since 11am Tuesday - 11am Wednesday.



1. Frank Lampard - 9.6%

2. Steven Gerrard - 2%

3. Michael Carrick - 1.4%

4. Wayne Rooney - 0.6%

5. David Beckham - 0.3%

6. Rio Ferdinand - 0.2%

7. Gary Neville - 0.2%

8. Phil... -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 17, 2024

England U21s Carlsey a leading candidate

Lee Carsley 7/24.50 got 9% of bets and is a possibility if the FA decide to promote the current England U21s manager, as they did in Southgate's case eight years ago.

Mauricio Pochettino has his backers, with 7.8% of bets, and is 9/110.00 to get the job.

Two big name club managers Thomas Tuchel 18/119.00 and Pep Guardiola 28/129.00 received 3.3 and 3.4% of bets. The German is out of work after leaving Bayern Munich while Guardiola is likely to want to achieve more success with 2024/24 Premier League title favourites Manchester City.