England Squad: Lee Carsley picks Madueke, Gomes and recalls Grealish

Carsley names four uncapped players in first squad

Jack Grealish returns after missing Euro 2024

Nine changes from Southgate's last squad

Interim-England manager Lee Carsley shook up the Three Lions set-up by picking four uncapped players for his first squad and recalling Jack Grealish.

Carsley picked 26 players for England's Nations League matches against Ireland on 7 September and Finland three days later.

While the immediate concern for England is the Nations League, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals is their priority.

Carlsey rings changes with Gomes and co

Angel Gomes is the biggest surprise in Carsley's squad which also includes Tino Livramento of Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The 23-year-old Gomes plays in midfield for Ligue 1 club Lille but came through the youth system at Manchester United who released him in 2020.

His inclusion is a big surprise while Gibbs-White's call up was widely predicted. Livramento has impressed for Newcastle while Madueke scored a hat-trick for Chelsea in their win at Wolves last weekend.

Grealish recalled to squad but Walker left out

Jack Grealish was in Gareth Southgate's initial squad for Euro 2024 but was cut from the final 26-man group that went to Euro 2024.

The Manchester City man talked about the pain he felt at missing the tournament and will be delighted to be back in the squad under Carsley.

His Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker, who is yet to play for his club this season, is not included in the squad.

Nor is Ivan Toney who has missed both of Brentford's Premier League games as he waits for his future to be resolved. Today Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer said in his column that the Bees striker could be a good signing for Manchester United.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is another who could be on the move before tomorrow's transfer deadline and is not in the England squad. Nick Pope takes his place among the goalkeepers.

Harry Maguire missed Euro 2024 through injury but has regained fitness and has been selected by Carsley.

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, will not play for England again after announcing his international retirement. He played at four tournaments and scored England's only goal in their 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.