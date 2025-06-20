England U21 v Spain U21: Back this 17/2 punt on Lion cubs to strike early

Young Lions lack a cutting edge

Early advantage backed for 23/10 3.30 outsiders

Spain's game-management a huge plus

Spain U21 v England U21

Saturday June 21, 20:00

Live on Channel 4



After somewhat unconvincingly navigating their group, England's lion cubs take on Spain this Saturday in the quarter finals of the Euro Under-21 Championship.

The bottom line is that a cutting edge must be found or a last eight exit beckons.

Problems in final third for England

Lee Carsley's side comfortably saw off Czech Republic in their opener but since then the lack of a proven finisher has resulted in plenty of enterprising build-up play leading only to frustration.

Against Slovenia, England's Young Lions bossed possession throughout and had 41 touches in the opposition penalty area. The game ended goalless.

Three days later, needing a win over Germany to secure top spot in Group B, Harvey Elliott and company recovered well after conceding early, gaining control of the contest and ultimately putting together 642 passes to Germany's 330. They lost 1-2.

Is Carsley's 4-2-2-2 system to blame? Does Jay Stansfield need to start, to offer up both a focal point and genuine goal-threat? Last season's 23-goal striker in League One has so far been deployed for just 84 minutes, all off the bench.

Whatever the solution, an end product will sorely be needed in Trnava because chances will be at a premium against an excellent Spanish XI.

There is however one potential positive to highlight. Going into the tournament England gained a welcome habit for scoring very early, notching inside 10 minutes in four out of five games.

A quick strike before Spain settle would put less emphasis on Rowe and Elliott up front and more on Quansah and Cresswell at the back, both of whom have impressed.

Recommended Bet Take a punt on England U21s ahead on 10 mins SBK 17/2







Another fine Spanish vintage

It was Spain who England defeated in the 2023 Euro U21 final and what an impressive victory it was, over a collective who have mostly gone on to become La Liga mainstays.

Yet if nine of that 2023 squad went on to win full international honours it could be reasoned that the present crop is even better. Javi Guerra keeps them ticking over, accumulating key passes a bunch at a time. His Valencia team-mate Diego Lopez meanwhile can do damage down either flank.

Like all elite sides too they know how to just do enough. Santi Denia fielded a shadow team against Italy, with Spain having already guaranteed top spot in Group A. Take that game out of the equation and they have won exactly half of their fixtures by a single goal margin going all the way back to March of last year.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to win by exactly one goal SBK 11/4





