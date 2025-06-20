England U21 v Spain U21: Back this 17/2 punt on Lion cubs to strike early
Ste Tudor looks ahead this weekend's U21 quarter-final clash in Slovakia as Lee Carsley's young charges take on another fantastic Spanish crop.
-
Young Lions lack a cutting edge
-
Early advantage backed for 23/103.30 outsiders
-
Spain's game-management a huge plus
Spain U21 v England U21
Saturday June 21, 20:00
Live on Channel 4
After somewhat unconvincingly navigating their group, England's lion cubs take on Spain this Saturday in the quarter finals of the Euro Under-21 Championship.
The bottom line is that a cutting edge must be found or a last eight exit beckons.
Problems in final third for England
Lee Carsley's side comfortably saw off Czech Republic in their opener but since then the lack of a proven finisher has resulted in plenty of enterprising build-up play leading only to frustration.
Against Slovenia, England's Young Lions bossed possession throughout and had 41 touches in the opposition penalty area. The game ended goalless.
Three days later, needing a win over Germany to secure top spot in Group B, Harvey Elliott and company recovered well after conceding early, gaining control of the contest and ultimately putting together 642 passes to Germany's 330. They lost 1-2.
Is Carsley's 4-2-2-2 system to blame? Does Jay Stansfield need to start, to offer up both a focal point and genuine goal-threat? Last season's 23-goal striker in League One has so far been deployed for just 84 minutes, all off the bench.
Whatever the solution, an end product will sorely be needed in Trnava because chances will be at a premium against an excellent Spanish XI.
There is however one potential positive to highlight. Going into the tournament England gained a welcome habit for scoring very early, notching inside 10 minutes in four out of five games.
A quick strike before Spain settle would put less emphasis on Rowe and Elliott up front and more on Quansah and Cresswell at the back, both of whom have impressed.
Another fine Spanish vintage
It was Spain who England defeated in the 2023 Euro U21 final and what an impressive victory it was, over a collective who have mostly gone on to become La Liga mainstays.
Yet if nine of that 2023 squad went on to win full international honours it could be reasoned that the present crop is even better. Javi Guerra keeps them ticking over, accumulating key passes a bunch at a time. His Valencia team-mate Diego Lopez meanwhile can do damage down either flank.
Like all elite sides too they know how to just do enough. Santi Denia fielded a shadow team against Italy, with Spain having already guaranteed top spot in Group A. Take that game out of the equation and they have won exactly half of their fixtures by a single goal margin going all the way back to March of last year.
Now read the latest Premier League transfer news & player betting odds
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Thursday's Europa League Tips: Back a welcome win for Villa & a 4/1 shot in Stuttgart
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Betis v Nottingham Forest: Ange can enjoy Forest's big night
-
Football Tips & Predictions
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Predictions and best bets for Wednesday night's fixtures
-
Football Tips & Predictions
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points