Manchester United v Manchester City: Hosts' record warrants respect

Manchester United v Manchester City

Tuesday 7 January, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event

There's been a lot of best-of-the-decade talk over the past week and with their four Premier League titles and numerous other cup successes, it's hard to argue against Manchester City being England's best team of the last 10 years.

Yet despite their success, particularly that under Pep Guardiola, a fading Manchester United - undoubtedly top dogs in the 2000s - have still been able to live with them in the derby fixtures.

United have actually won more times than City over the last 11 meetings (5-4) although that figure is admittedly somewhat arbitrary. Still, since Pep Guardiola arrived across town, United are only 4-3 down (1 draw), while in the games since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford - a period in which City have finished ahead of United in the table every season - it's only 7-5 in City's favour (2 draws).

Beating the best

Essentially, United have regularly been able to cover the class gap between the pair. Now they must try to do so over two legs (away goals don't count and there will be no extra time in the second leg) in order to end City's reign as Carabao Cup champions and, more importantly, reach a final.

That would certainly be a boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job security. On several occasions this season, his United side have begun to make some positive noises only to immediately suffer an unexpected setback.

The positivity has usually come about due to a result against one of the Premier League's top sides. Indeed, United are unbeaten in the league against their fellow top-eight teams so far this season, while they've also won at Chelsea in this competition.

Such results make the poor ones against the lesser-ranked teams all the more frustrating but it's no fluke that the Red Devils have been able to regularly defeat quality opponents.

Leicester, Chelsea and Spurs have all been beaten at Old Trafford, while Liverpool were within five minutes of losing their undefeated record here.

Then, of course, there's the 2-1 win they secured against City at the Etihad last month.

That was one of Solskjaer's best days tactically, his side tearing City open during a superb first-half display of counter-attacking. The pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial was simply too hot for the City defence to handle. As Guardiola puts it, United are "built to run".

It would certainly be a blow for Untied and Solskjaer were Martial to be ruled out through illness - he missed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wolves, as did Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw with the same issue. However, the noises are that the trio will be available.

Harry Maguire picked up a knock in that Wolves game so is doubtful for this, while Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay head the long-term injury list.

Midfield advantage

With United weakened, midfield is certainly an area where City will look to lay foundations for victory. Expect David Silva to return as he's often shone in this fixture.

However, problems remain at the back. Given Aymeric Laporte's subsequent injury, failing to replace Vincent Kompany in central defence has proved to be a particularly bad summer decision, especially when there was a clear lack of trust in John Stones in the second half of last season.

Teenagers Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have both started recent games but expect a return to more senior personnel for a game of this magnitude; Stones returned to action on Saturday, while Nicolas Otamendi is expected to be fit again.

City may well be happy for their opponents to have the ball given the home side's record with it - much has been made of their inability to win when having more possession. City went to Anfield with that approach last season and drew 0-0.

City, who are favourites in each of the three cup competitions they remain in, have won seven of eight since their home loss to United and have scored at least twice in each of those matches.

United too big

That highlights the tough task United face but their record against the elite is too good to ignore given the prices.

City are odds-on at [1.66] but that looks short enough, particularly with a home leg to come.

United, beaten just once in 15 home matches this season, surely offer the value in the match result betting at [5.3]. The draw is at [4.5].

That draw option may well be one United are happy with given their strengths and how they performed at the Etihad a month ago, so the draw-no-bet market looks the one to plunder.

Here United are [4.2] shots and that looks worth a try.

Another option is the double-chance market where you can get both the home win and the draw onside at 2.46.

Tighter than expected?

As for the goals markets, over 2.5 is favoured by the market - it's a [1.74] chance.

60% of United's home league games have come in over the line, while a staggering 90% of City's have.

However, it should be remembered this is leg one of two and while away goals are not given added weight, it's still more than possible for the sides to try to close this down and turn it into a tight affair.

Under 2.5 can be backed at [2.22].

There have also been strong trends for both teams to score in games involving these clubs this season (62% in total in the league for both) and that can be backed at a similar price ([1.72]).

Opta fact

Manchester United have eliminated Man City in each of their last two League Cup ties, knocking them out in the 2009/10 semi-final and the fourth round in 2016/17.

