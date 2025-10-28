Newcastle v Tottenham: Magpies to make it through & cash in on 4/1 corner shout

Back holders Newcastle & goals in 5/2 3.50 best bet

Newcastle v Tottenham

Wednesday 29 October, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV & Sky Sports

Recent cup winners go head-to-head

These two have a taste for trophies now after last season so both holders Newcastle and Europa League winners Tottenham should really fancy having another big go at the Carabao Cup this season.

Eddie Howe's men are 8/111.73 favourites at home and have a great recent record against Spurs - winning five of their last six meetings in all competitions, and they'll be in high spirits after getting a late winner against Fulham at the weekend.

Tottenham were more impressive though in their away win at Everton and 18/54.60 could look a big price considering that, and depending on what changes each manager makes.

The Magpies are becoming unstoppable in this competition as they've won seven Carabao Cup games in a row now, which is the most in 30 years, and although they've lost three of eight games at home, those defeats came against Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona so can be excused.

Thomas Frank will bring his side to win, we know that, as his team are the best away outfit in the Premier League, and in fact they're unbeaten on their travels in all competitions so far this season.

Spurs have scored two or more in six of seven away games so far so expect a few goals to go in, but all things being equal and with decent line-ups being named, you have to back the hosts under the lights at St James' Park.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle to win & both teams to score SBK 5/2

Back a rare Joelinton goal (if he starts)

Team selection is everything, but if he starts then obviously Nick Woltemade would be the first on the shortlist for anytime goalscorer at 6/42.50.

Harvey Barnes has been in on the goals too and always looks dangerous to me - the bookies agree as he's 15/82.88 anytime scorer, while for Tottenham Richarlison is 13/53.60 and Mathys Tel 10/34.33.

It's usually best left until the teamsheets are out, but one to keep an eye on is Joelinton, who we'd usually back to give fouls away but could be worth a speculative effort on a goal here at 4/15.00.

The Brazilian has scored six goals in 18 League Cup starts and Tottenham just so happens to be his favourite opponent, with four goals against them his best tally against any opposition while playing for Newcastle.

Recommended Bet Back Joelinto to score anytime (if he starts) SBK 4/1

Count on corners to cash in

So with player props tricky, perhaps we can cash in on corners here with a relatively high total expected for both sides - who will both be out to attack regardless of who is on the pitch.

The momentum can shift throughout games like this depending on who starts the game and who comes off the bench, so preference is to back both sides to record at least six corners - something Spurs have managed six times this season and Newcastle seven - six of those at home.

Newcastle have also conceded at least six corners in four of their last six games, while for Spurs it's three from six, but with a five and two fours in there they're pretty close to the mark regularly.

With both sides eager to get through and with plenty of talent out wide then there's every chance we get a bumper corner count.