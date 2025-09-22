EFL Cup Tipsheet: Betting predictions for Tuesday's eight fixtures

Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App

Barnsley were defeated at the weekend by Blackpool; however, their home form has been virtually imperious, and they always tend to score goals at Oakwell. They've played relatively strong XIs in the previous two rounds, despite resting key players such as David McGoldrick and Adam Phillips. They needed penalties to overcome Fleetwood and then edged past Rotherham - this will be much tougher.

The Tykes play aesthetically pleasing football under Conor Hourihane and Richard Keogh, and they aren't afraid to pour forward. They are neat and tidy in possession, potentially creating a nice match-up with the visitors. I'd expect Hourihane to be faithful to the players who helped them progress in the competition so far, with Connor Barratt and Mael de Gevigney both coming into the defence.

Brighton are unbeaten at The AMEX but their form on the road has been suspect, and they are winless away from home in the PL. Nevertheless, they put six past Oxford in the previous round, even if the scoreline flattered the Seagulls. Led by the experienced James Milner, the men from West Sussex named an otherwise young and energetic XI with Diego Gomez and Brajan Gruda both getting on the scoresheet. Fabian Hurzeler's side will play fast, attacking football, and that should result in a pleasingly open game of football.

Despite keeping a clean sheet, Oxford created plenty of opportunities, and Barnsley could easily take one or two of their chances. This could be a very entertaining watch.

Back Both Teams To Score SBK 1/1

Burnley vs Cardiff - Home comforts for the Clarets Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Burnley have taken just four points from their opening five Premier League matches. However, they were unfortunate to lose to Liverpool in stoppage time, and that remains Scott Parker's only defeat at Turf Moor since arriving in East Lancashire. They beat Derby in the previous round of the competition, requiring a late goal from Oliver Sonne. This should be a little easier. Although Parker named a heavily changed XI in the previous round of the competition, the club's enviable depth is likely to result in a strong line-up including Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent, both of whom are top-end Championship quality players. If it doesn't go as planned, Parker can also call upon his bench. The former Fulham and Bournemouth boss will be keen to progress, and his side rarely concedes goals. Cardiff were defeated by Bradford at the weekend, surrendering top spot to the Bantams. Although that was their first defeat of the season in League One, they have been far from convincing on the road so far, labouring to a 0-0 draw with Port Vale and requiring a very late goal to beat AFC Wimbledon. Brian Barry-Murphy's side are easy-on-the-eye and very watchable when they're in full flow, however, those performances tend to be in South Wales and they have struggled to break down stubborn opponents, particularly on the road.

Fulham vs Cambridge - Cottagers to stroll to victory Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Fulham eased into this round of the competition with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City, allowing the Robins just seven efforts, none of which were on target. Marco Silva's men have been effective at home, winning back-to-back matches here, and this will be their third consecutive match by the Thames. That schedule is favourable and although we can expect some changes to the XI, the likes of Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney and Raul Jimenez should be far too strong for Cambridge on Tuesday night. Cambridge have made a decent start to their League Two campaign, and their home form has been strong so far. Away from home, they haven't been quite as effective and have picked up four points from a possible 12. They should be respected having ousted Charlton from the competition in the previous round, and they managed to catch Bristol Rovers cold back in August. Adam Mayor has been cleared to play and Shane Lavery may get a start with the Northern Irishman having recently returned from injury. Fulham will be professional here, and they should get the job done with relative ease.

Wrexham vs Reading - Former Royal on the scoresheet Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Wrexham are still winless at the Racecourse, yet they have picked up two away wins. Although they've been effective going forward, their defence remains problematic. Dom Hyam's introduction has helped with Connor Coady's lack of pace, having been exposed in the second tier. This looks like a good opportunity to get off the mark in front of the home fans, having only managed a 3-3 draw in the first round of the competition with Hull here. The Welsh side have impressive strength-in-depth and Phil Parkinson is likely to make changes to the XI for this encounter with the likes of Elliott Lee, Jacob Mendy and Dan Scarr all coming in. Sam Smith is likely to get some minutes too, with the former Reading striker having barely featured in the second tier so far. He scored seven in 18 last season and was prolific for the Royals during his two-season stay. The 27-year-old is likely to be put in a typically energetic performance. Reading picked up a much-needed victory at the weekend with Noel Hunt relieving some of the pressure on himself. They are yet to win on the road and have leaked far too many goals. Nevertheless, they can be dangerous and the recently acquired Jack Marriott is also facing his former employers in this one.

Lincoln vs Chelsea - Scintillating scenes at Sincil Bank Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Lincoln appear to have slipped up the radar in League One with the Imps having enjoyed a fantastic start to the season. They are unbeaten since August 9th and are yet to taste defeat at Sincil Bank. Michael Skubala is a fantastic coach, and his side were well-drilled as they beat the much-fancied Luton on Saturday afternoon. The former Leeds coach isn't prone to heavy rotation in this competition, yet he may opt for one or two changes given the intensity with which his side tends to play. The veteran James Collins is likely to be rested with Erik Ring, Justin Obikwu and Ivan Varfolomeev all hoping for starts on Tuesday night. Oscar Thorn is cup-tied and will not feature. This stadium isn't the easiest place to visit and the hosts will be hoping to make it difficult for their Premier League opponents. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford at the weekend, coming off the back of a busy week which saw them lose to Bayern Munich. This is their first foray into the EFL Cup this season and we're expecting a heavily-rotated XI, akin to their Europa Conference League line-ups from last season. The likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos should feature alongside Jamie Gittens, who will be hoping to use this game to improve his sharpness and fitness levels, having struggled in the top flight so far. Enzo Maresca hooked Cole Palmer and Estevao in the first half at the weekend, and they may both get some minutes as a result. The Blues will be given a real test by a team that is full of confidence, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them concede.

Wigan vs Wycombe - Fringe players aiming to impress Duff Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Ryan Lowe was extremely disappointed with his side's display in their local derby with Bolton at the weekend. The Liverpudlian blamed himself for the result, however, the pre-match loss of Jason Kerr was extremely unhelpful and will not have helped their preparations. This is a quick turnaround for the Latics, although they'll be pleased to return to the DW, where they have been far stronger this season. They are unbeaten at this venue, and have won both matches in the EFL Cup by a single goal margin too. They will be expecting to continue that run, and their defensive displays at home have been exemplary. Nevertheless, if Kerr is still absent, it will be a big blow, especially with James Carragher having also spent time on the sidelines. Callum Wright will also be pushing for a start. Wycombe replaced one MD with another last week, with Michael Duff arriving to take over from Mike Dodds. The former Swansea and Cheltenham boss got off to a perfect start with a convincing 2-0 victory over Northampton. The hosts were completely dominant, registering an xG of 1.57 and an xGA of 0.25. Dan Harvie and Luke Leahy both caught the eye and although it's hard to predict how seriously Duff will take this game, a recently installed boss is unlikely to bow out without putting up a fight. The players seem to be re-energised by his arrival and that could be enough to take them through to the next round.

Wolves vs Everton - A lively all-PL encounter Tuesday, 19:45, Live on Sky Sports+ App Wolves' poor start continued at the weekend with a third consecutive home defeat to newly-promoted Leeds. Vitor Pereira is starting to feel the pressure, he's 9/110.00 to be next Premier League manager to leave his post, and his only reprieve so far has been in this competition. The Old Gold were involved in a topsy-turvy encounter with fellow strugglers West Ham in the previous round, and they have drawn yet another top-flight side.These two sides have already met in the PL with Everton winning 3-2 at Molineux and although we are expecting a raft of changes for both teams, this could be another exciting end-to-end and chaotic 90 minutes. Everton may have been defeated at Anfield at the weekend, yet they emerged with plenty of credit and the signing of Jack Grealish is beginning to look like an inspired acquisition. The Toffees eased to victory in the previous round and they should be able to seal their progression on Tuesday night. David Moyes is likely to name a strong XI with Tim Iroegbunan expected to come into midfield and both Carlos Alcaraz and Thierno Barry could reprise their roles in the line-up. Some younger players may also be given the chance to fill the bench on Tuesday night.