Bank on League One teams winning again

Millwall host Reading side in abysmal form

Saints have strength in depth

The opening round of the League Cup is here and thanks to Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offering, we've decided to swap our tip-sheet for an acca tip, so we can benefit from the fantastic new product.

The League Cup is well known for drama, upsets and late goals, so let's back these sides' match odds with 90 Minute Payout, knowing if our selection is winning at 90:00, it doesn't matter what happens in injury time!

Charlton got off to a winning start in their League One opener against Leyton Orient, with a 1-0 victory. They've been on the road for most of pre-season, notably drawing 2-2 at Millwall.

They will be confident of getting a positive result against League Two's Newport. The Welsh club suffered a 3-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley over the weekend and did not have a convincing pre-season, with the low point being an 8-0 thrashing by Bristol City.

You can back Charlton to claim the away win at 6/52.16, which will get this EFL Cup acca off to a flying start.

Bolton reached the League One play-offs last season and have shown their intention to repeat that success, with a 3-0 home win against Lincoln on Saturday.

This followed an impressive pre-season by Ian Evatt's side. Wanderers emerged unbeaten from the preparations, which included wins against Bradford, Salford and West Brom, along with a draw against Everton.

League Two's Barrow enjoyed a 2-1 win at Tranmere to get their campaign off to a flyer, but this is a big step up in class. Bolton are 8/151.52 with our 90 Minute Payout offer, which will see this leg win in the hosts are ahead at 90 minutes, regardless of any goals scored in added time.

Millwall just missed out on a play-off spot last season and made a great start to the new Championship season, with a 1-0 away win at highly-rated Middlesbrough.

Reading were relegated from the second-tier and at the moment, nothing points to the club being able to make a quick return. They were beaten 1-0 at home by Peterborough over the weekend, which followed a disastrous run of pre-season fixtures, which saw them lose all five of their games.

Millwall look good value to win at 2/51.39, which again includes protection against late goals in added time.

After being relegated from the Premier League, Southampton started life back in the Championship with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Russell Martin is now in charge of the Saints and the manager has a lot of quality within his squad, even if he is likely to lose some players before the transfer window closes. This was demonstrated by the Scot being able to replace his first goalscorer Adam Armstrong with Che Adams, who netted the winner.

Now they travel to face League Two's Gillingham, who made a winning start with a late goal to beat Stockport 1-0. Even if Southampton rotate, they should be able to put out a strong team and you can back the visitors at 8/151.52, which completes a four-fold at odds of just under 7/17.80.