EFL Cup First Round Tips: Back four star Wednesday to win at 23/20

Portsmouth came close to pulling off a minor shock on the opening day of the Championship season, conceding a last-gasp goal in a 3-3 draw with the title favourites Leeds at Elland Road.

Millwall were also victims of a late goal in their opener at home to Watford. After fighting back from 2-0 down to level the scores, they eventually lost 3-2. With a total of eleven goals scored across their weekend fixtures, both teams to score looks a decent bet at 4/51.80.

Derby play host to nearby Chesterfield of League Two. The Rams lost 4-2 at Blackburn on their return to the Championship and will be looking to record their first win of the season here.

That might not be as straightforward as you might think. Chesterfield beat Derby 4-0 in a friendly back in July and the hosts have been conceding a lot of goals this summer. Combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Sunderland made a winning start to the season under new manager Regis Le Bris, with a 2-0 win at Cardiff.

Preston fared less well, losing 2-0 at home to Sheffield United. A Sunderland win and under 3.5 goals can be backed at 11/53.20.

Another all-Championship clash sees Bristol City host Coventry. The Robins came close to winning at Hull on the opening day, but conceded a goal in added time and were pegged back to 1-1.

Mark Robins' Coventry side were defeated 1-0 at Stoke. The Sky Blues are expected to fare well in the second tier this season and should make this competitive. Both teams to score and under 3.5 goals is 4/51.80.

The main event on Tuesday night is this televised clash between Sheffield United and Wrexham. Chris Wilder's team made a winning start upon their return to Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League, continuing their impressive pre-season campaign.

Only one division now separates these teams after Wrexham's promotion to League One, where they defeated Wycombe 3-2 in their opening game. Like their opponents, Wrexham were unbeaten in pre-season and notably enjoyed a 2-2 draw against Chelsea. This should be entertaining fare and you can back over 1.5 first-half goals at 6/52.20.

Sheffield Wednesday are top of the Championship after one game, following their 4-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

As previously mentioned, Hull scraped a 1-1 home draw with Bristol City, which came after a pre-season in which they failed to win a game. Sheffield Wednesday are the outsiders in this one and you can back them to go through to the next round in the To Qualify market at 23/20.

The last of the EFL Cup first round ties sees a heavyweight encounter between Leeds and Middlesbrough. After coming so close to promotion last season, Leeds began this campaign with that 3-3 draw with Portsmouth. Though they twice had to make comebacks after being behind, Leeds had enough chances to have won the game comfortably, hitting the bar three times before a single goal was scored in the match.

In contrast, Middlesbrough enjoyed a much less chaotic match, in which they won 1-0 against Swansea. If Leeds can be more clinical they should win this one, but Middlesbrough should be able to keep it tight. Back a home win and under 3.5 goals at 7/52.40.