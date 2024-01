Back Blues to banish Boro

What looked like a nailed-on Wembley visit has now come down to a nervy night at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea after their shock reverse at the Riverside in the first leg.

Boro head to west London with a slender 1-0 lead but not many fancy them to complete the job as the Championship side are 12/53.40 to qualify for the final with Chelsea still 1/31.33 odds on shots to get through.

It's an even bigger 9/110.00 on Middlesbrough to win the actually 90-minute match, with the Blues 2/91.22 to win the second leg - which may not neccessarily get them through though.

Either team to get though in extra time is 11/26.50 if the aggregate scores are level after 90 minutes - as away goals don't count double in the Carabao Cup semis. It's 8/19.00 for the tie to be settled on pens.

Chelsea hold all the cards (apart from the lead) as along with the huge difference in quality and expenditure on players, they've had a 10-rest since beating Fulham at home while Boro drew against Rotherham on Saturday.

Michael Carrick's side still battle with an injury-ravaged side, but Boro do have history in this competition, winning their last three semis including their last one, against another London side in Arsenal, before going on to lift the trophy 20 years ago. An omen?

As much as we like the underdog to spring a shock, probably not this time, with just too much in Chelsea's favour - and Mauricio Pochettino's side really should've won if not put the tie to bed in the first leg.

I'll swerve all the short-priced outrights on Chelsea and instead focus the home side to win to nil at 11/102.11.

I'm still not convinced by Chelsea and their issues scoring goals could prevent a comfortable night against a packed Boro defence - but all things being equal Chelsea would've won the first leg, and I think they'll win this one without conceding.

Back Chelsea to win to nil @ 11/102.11

Palmer to pounce this time

There's plenty of injuries on both sides and with selection issues clouding them both, picking out scorers is a tough gig - but one man stands out.

Cole Palmer missed an absolute sitter at the Riverside, he's probably still trying to work out how he missed, but he's since slotted the winner from the spot against Fulham.

And that's more indicitive of his Chelsea career so far with nine goals and seven assists he's been the standout performer of the season.

After that first leg miss he'll be fired up more than anyone to get the job done so the 8/52.60 on Palmer as an anytime goalscorer looks like the best bet.

Chelsea have struggled for goals elsewhere and Boro will be backed up most of the game, and in among all that confusion Palmer looks to have the clearest route to goal.

Back Palmer to score anytime @ 8/52.60

