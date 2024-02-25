Chelsea v Liverpool: League Cup final to go the distance

Back Wembley showpiece to go the distance

It's Chelsea v Liverpool again, just as it was a couple of years ago, fighting it out for the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

The Reds battered the Blues 4-1 at Anfield a few weeks ago, but Jurgen Klopp's side has been decimated by injuries since then, while Mauricio Pochettino has had a few decent results capped off by a 1-1 draw at Man City.

Despite all their injury issues, Liverpool are 4/71.57 to lift the trophy and 23/20 to get the job done in 90 minutes.

Chelsea, who have lost their last five Wembley finals, are 11/102.11 to finally end that run with a trophy and 21/10 for the win in regulation time.

At full strength you'd back Liverpool all day, but missing such crucial stars such as Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and possibly Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well puts a different complextion on things.

Back the 90-minute draw @ 13/53.60 Bet here

Chelsea have also had the full week to prepare while Liverpool's stretched squad needed that second half surge to see off Luton during the week - that's a hefty advantage for the Blues to go along with Klopp's injuries.

The draw at 13/53.60 should be popular as the last seven games before the most recent match ended all square - includng both both cup finals in 2022 that Liverpool won here on pens.

Either team to win on pens and either team to win in extra time are both priced up at 5/16.00 and you could easily see this one going the distance again.

Chelsea have plenty in their favour, but Pochettino's record against Klopp is a worry, and as he prepares to leave Liverpool you can see the German inspiring his team to pull something out - somehow.

There should be some goals here though, with Chelsea's last five and Liverpool's last seven seeing both teams score, which is 8/151.53 here and fully expected.

Back a score draw after 90 minutes @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Stars set to shine on both sides

Cole Palmer is the obvious threat for Chelsea, and is 6/42.50 for a goal or assist after 16 direct goal involvements this season. He's also on the penalties.

Raheem Sterling has scored in cup finals before, and is 11/43.75 anytime scorer , while Christopher Nkunku is 9/43.25 and although he doesn't start often he could prove a threat off the bench. He scored at Anfield coming off the bench.

Luis Diaz is becoming Liverpool's main goal threat with four in his last seven - and has bagged in both Chelsea games this season, so 3/14.00 anytime scorer for him looks a nice price.

Back Luis Diaz to score anytime @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Alexis Mac Allister has stepped up recently as well and is 3/14.00 for a goal or assist, which he's had three of in his last two games.

At the same price is talented right back Conor Bradley, who was unstoppabale against Chelsea at Anfield with a goal and two assists.

A great bet for Bradley though is the 7/24.50 for 1+ shot on target - which he's managed in his last three games.

Back Conor Bradley 1+ shot on target @ 7/24.50 Bet here

