Dimitar Berbatov: Utd are in the shadows but they can challenge for title

It was a happy ending for Manchester United against Sheffield United but the Red Devils still like to make things difficult for themselves. They have a great record of winning away from home, but the way they keep going behind is strange.

As long as they win I don't think they'll care too much. But I don't like it, it seems like they need a goal to go against them to wake them up and get them to start playing.

I'm watching Rashford's goal on repeat

Against Sheffield United, other than the mistake for the first goal, I thought Solskjaer's side were the better team. The goals they scored were great. Rashford's first was unbelievable, the pass, the touch and the finish were all perfect. I watched that goal over and over again. It was pure football fantasy, it was beautiful.

It was a great touch because he didn't lose his stride, he didn't overhit it, everything was perfect. He got so much power into the shot because of the way he took the ball down and controlled it, it was great to see. His second showed how good United can be on the counter-attack, with their speed and how they combine. Overall, I think everyone can be pretty happy with the game.

United can challenge for the title

Everyone connected to the club is of course disappointed with being knocked out of the Champions League but that's in the past now and at the moment things are going well for United in the Premier League. If they win their other game in hand then they will move even further up the table and in my opinion they are in a great position to attack the top and go for the title.

They are lurking in the shadows at the moment. People aren't really paying attention to them and aren't really considering them as a title challengers. All the focus is on Liverpool and Spurs, but maybe there will be a few surprises along the way and United will fight for that top spot because it's a tight race this year.

They need to correct this habit of conceding a goal first because, when they come up against a really good team, it's going to be difficult to turn the game around.

United are doing really well so far in the league and I think they can be happy with how they've done so far. The big plus is their game-in-hand against Burnley. No offence to the Clarets but United should be taking three points there, which would be massive.

Spurs can't afford to miss chances in title fight

Spurs have great players in their team and, when you have three or four great chances to score against Liverpool, you have to take them. Spurs made those chances as a team and they had to finish them off in a game of that magnitude. When you play against a title rival, you must take chances otherwise you get punished, like Spurs did. They play good football, they make chances, but they need to finish off opportunities when they get them.

Maybe there's some luck involved as well, and other big teams, like Liverpool miss chances in some games but in the form that Spurs are in, you expect them to get the job done. The result hurt a lot. I was screaming and swearing at home when Firmino scored. Now, Spurs need to put the match behind them and try not to miss any more chances.