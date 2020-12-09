Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Pogba won't be missed if he leaves United

'Embarrassing' for Pogba

Mino Raiola's comments about Paul Pogba being unhappy were very poorly timed, right before a massive match in the Champions League. That isn't ideal and I'm sure it would have been felt in the dressing room before the game.

I don't think Pogba would have known what Raiola was about to say, which is embarrassing for the player. At the end of the day the agent is working for the player, so the agent should do what the player tells him, it doesn't matter who you are - you work for the player.

It was the wrong way to do things, it created a big fuss which was totally unnecessary before a match. On the other hand, if Pogba *did* tell his agent to say those things then it's obvious that something isn't quite right.

Maybe he's already had conversations with people at the club about his situation but, whatever the case, if he's unhappy he needs to say it, not his agent and until he does say it, we'll never know.



I can understand if Paul is not happy, I bet he isn't because he isn't playing, it's obvious, when he comes on as a sub and has very little game time he won't be happy.

If this situation continues then I think it's best if they part ways because, in the last few games, Solskjaer's lack of confidence in Pogba has been clear.

I don't think it's a case of changing the team and resting him, I don't think Pogba is in good shape or form.

At the same time, we do have to take into account that he is coming back into the team after testing positive for coronavirus, so this could also be a factor. But if he is genuinely unhappy and he continues to be left out of the starting 11, then I think it's best for him to move on.



I still think Pogba's a great player, and like every great player it's normal to have ups and downs. But, with him, there have been more downs than ups this campaign and there are different factors in play as to why that is.

If he is in his best condition and in his best form then he United will miss him, but if he continues in the form he is in then he won't be a miss at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex wouldn't have stood for this

I don't think this situation would have happened when I was playing for the club with Sir Alex Ferguson in charge, I don't think anyone would have dared to speak out against the team and manager, out of respect.

Yes, every now and then someone would come out and speak against Ferguson, but not many did. This situation would have been dealt with and either Pogba would be playing or he would be out the door.



I'm sure a number of clubs would be interested in signing Pogba and I've seen a lot of rumours about him linking up with Zidane at Real Madrid. I want to see him go back to his best form because he is a great guy. Is going to Real Madrid the solution? Maybe, Zidane, his fellow countryman is there, and if he goes it would be a fresh start for him.

As a player, you can learn something from every coach, not always good things, in the case of Zidane, I'm sure he would be great for Pogba because he played in the same position, and he was the best in that role, he can speak to him about it and they already have that connection of both being French. It might only be a few small things but Zidane has been there and knows what it takes to be the best midfielder in the world, which is something that I'd love Pogba to go on and be.

But, it all depends on the player and his mindset, you have to take onboard everything that a coach tells you, even if it isn't compliments, you have to listen to the criticism and how to improve, sometimes you can't surround yourself with people that love you and tell you how good you are, the truth hurts but it can be useful.