The Daily Acca: Years of hurt to come to an end in this 13/1 shot

Football to finally come home

Goals in Brazilian second tier

Argentina to continue their domination

It's England and Spain in the final of Euro 2024 tonight, and I genuinely believe that Gareth Southgate's men are slightly overpriced at 21/103.10 to win in normal time.

This is perhaps a bit of a role reversal from previous years, as it is usually England that have impressed and then exited when the pressure was really on.

It's been the opposite kind of tournament for the Three Lions though, as they have done anything but impress in the main, but here they find themselves in the final in Berlin.

Spain have been the team of the tournament to date, with their dazzling young players taking centre stage. This is the real acid test for them though, and they have never been in this position before - unlike England who were in the final three years ago.

There will be plenty to dissect in the days and weeks following the conclusion of Euro 2024, and some fans will still want Southgate out even if he does lead England to their first major victory since 1966.

One thing that I am confident of though - his side have the ability and experience to get the job done in Berlin.

Into Brazil's Serie B now, and I am a bit surprised at how generous the odds of both teams to score are.

These two sides are in the bottom six in the division, and will likely both view this as a great opportunity to pick up three points.

The visitors are in 18th place, but they are actually unbeaten in five, and five of their last six on the road have seen this selection land - including each of their last four.

The hosts put three straight defeats behind them by winning 1-2 at Goias last week, and four of their six at home this term have finished with goals for both teams.

Hot on the heels of the Euro 2024 final finishing we have the Copa America final in Florida, and I am expecting it to be 28 and out for Colombia.

The Colombians head into the game on the longest current unbeaten streak in international football, but Argentina weren't one of their opponents during that 28 match run, and the current holders can retain their title.

Lionel Scaloni's men have certainly enjoyed the easier passage to the final, and in their five matches, only Ecuador have managed to score against them.

Néstor Lorenzo's Colombia had Brazil in their group - they drew 1-1 - and overcame Uruguay in the semis. All good things must come to an end though, and with the pressure ramped up, the reigning World Champions can cope the better.

