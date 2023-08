You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

We have an all Premier League tie at Craven Cottage this evening, and I am backing the visitors to pick up the win.

Ange Postecoglou is already well on his way to winning over the Spurs fans, and he will know that if he can win some silverware, he will be loved forever.

The Carabao Cup is his best chance of achieving that, and with back to back 2-0 victories over Man United and Bournemouth, his team are showing no ill-effects of losing Harry Kane. Even in their opening day draw at Brentford, they still scored two goals.

The Cottagers held Arsenal to a draw at the Emirates on Saturday, but Marco Silva's men were beaten 0-3 here prior to that, and they don't have as big a squad as Tottenham - which counts for a lot in this competition.

Stoke have won two and lost two in the Championship so far this season, with both of their victories coming at home. They also won here in the last round of this competition - knocking out West Brom in a 2-1 victory.

Rotherham are the visitors this evening, and they are winless this season - losing three and drawing one. They did manage to progress in the last round of the Carabao Cup, they needed penalties, in a home tie with League Two's Morecambe.

It's also worth noting that these two teams have already faced each other here this season, with Stoke cruising to a 4-1 success.

The Foxes have made the perfect start under Enzo Maresca, having won all four of their Championship fixtures and their Carabao Cup tie at Burton in the previous round.

They are away from home again today, but they should have no trouble in beating a Tranmere side that have lost more games then they have won this season.

The hosts have been beaten in four of their five League Two matches, and their victory in the first round of this competition was a penalty shoot-out one.