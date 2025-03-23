Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Scots to protect their lead in this 3/1 shot

Scotland manager - Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke will be pleased with the progress his team have made following a disappointing Euros

Paul Robinson has already produced a 14/115.00 Daily Acca winner this weekend, and he's aiming to land a 3/14.00 shot in the Nations League today.

  • Tentative stuff expected at Hampden

  • France to avenge their Split defeat

  • Goals to flow again between Spanish and Dutch

Leg 1 Under 2.5 Goals in Scotland v Greece @ 6/101.60 (17:00) 

Scotland upset the odds by winning the first leg of this Nations League Play-off in Greece, and with a 1-0 lead in the bag, I can see the return at Hampden being very low-scoring.

The Greeks finished as runners-up to England in their League B Group, and the secret to their success was their strong defensive record. They conceded just four goals across six games, and all four of those came against the Three Lions.

While they will be hugely disappointed by their defeat on Thursday, the deficit is only a single goal, and they don't need to chase the tie from the off this afternoon.

Leg 2 France (90mins) @ 2/51.40 (19:45) 

Like many others, I was expecting France to beat Croatia in the first leg of this Nations League quarter-final in Split last week, but they ended up losing 2-0, and they now have to put in a strong performance to make the semis.

Didier Deschamps' men had looked impressive in the Group phase, as they topped the standings in a group that contained both Italy and Belgium.

Croatia, meanwhile, scraped through with a second place finish - six points adrift of winners, Portugal, and only a single point ahead of Scotland in third.

There is no guarantee that the French will be able to turn this tie around, but I do expect them to at least get the win at the Stade de France tonight.

Leg 3 BTTS in Spain v Netherlands @ 3/41.75 (19:45) 

Spain and Holland were involved in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Rotterdam, and I am expecting both teams to get on the scoresheet again in Valencia this evening.

These are two of the better attacking teams in Europe, and this selection has landed in eight of the European Champions' last 11 fixtures, and the Dutch have an identical record across their last 11 too.

Ronald Koeman isn't the kind of manager to send his side out to defend, so with the visitors on the front foot, this should be quite an open game with plenty of chances.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 2.5 Goals in Scotland v Greece, France to Win, and BTTS in Spain v Netherlands

SBK3/1

Now read Dan Fitch's Nations League Tips

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 144pts

Returned: 152.37pts

P/L: +8.37pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Robinson

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Bet now on UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Club World Cup

PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

  • Lewis Jones
PSG fans at the Club World Cup
Club World Cup

Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

  • Kevin Hatchard
Flamengo football fans

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman