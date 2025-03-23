The Daily Acca: Scots to protect their lead in this 3/1 shot

Tentative stuff expected at Hampden

France to avenge their Split defeat

Goals to flow again between Spanish and Dutch

Scotland upset the odds by winning the first leg of this Nations League Play-off in Greece, and with a 1-0 lead in the bag, I can see the return at Hampden being very low-scoring.

The Greeks finished as runners-up to England in their League B Group, and the secret to their success was their strong defensive record. They conceded just four goals across six games, and all four of those came against the Three Lions.

While they will be hugely disappointed by their defeat on Thursday, the deficit is only a single goal, and they don't need to chase the tie from the off this afternoon.

Like many others, I was expecting France to beat Croatia in the first leg of this Nations League quarter-final in Split last week, but they ended up losing 2-0, and they now have to put in a strong performance to make the semis.

Didier Deschamps' men had looked impressive in the Group phase, as they topped the standings in a group that contained both Italy and Belgium.

Croatia, meanwhile, scraped through with a second place finish - six points adrift of winners, Portugal, and only a single point ahead of Scotland in third.

There is no guarantee that the French will be able to turn this tie around, but I do expect them to at least get the win at the Stade de France tonight.

Spain and Holland were involved in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Rotterdam, and I am expecting both teams to get on the scoresheet again in Valencia this evening.

These are two of the better attacking teams in Europe, and this selection has landed in eight of the European Champions' last 11 fixtures, and the Dutch have an identical record across their last 11 too.

Ronald Koeman isn't the kind of manager to send his side out to defend, so with the visitors on the front foot, this should be quite an open game with plenty of chances.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in Scotland v Greece, France to Win, and BTTS in Spain v Netherlands SBK 3/1

