The Daily Acca: Plymouth to win in this 9/4 shot
It's Carabao Cup and UEFA Super Cup action for Paul Robinson tonight, with his Daily Acca coming in at around the 9/43.25 mark.
-
Rooney to get first Plymouth win
-
More goals at Elland Road
-
Another trophy for Ancelotti's Real
-
Leg 1 Plymouth (90mins) @ 8/151.53 (19:45)
Wayne Rooney's tenure as Plymouth manager got off to a dreadful start on Sunday, as his team were thrashed 4-0 by Sheffield Wednesday.
The good news for Rooney is that they are back on home soil this evening, and I would expect them to beat League Two's Cheltenham Town.
The visitors won their campaign opener, as they edged out Newport in a five goal thriller. They struggled in League One last year though - relegated after finishing fourth bottom - and the hosts will be keen to get a win on the board and put Sunday's defeat behind them.
Leg 2 BTTS in Leeds v Middlesbrough @ 40/851.47 (20:00)
Leeds were the coupon buster at the weekend, as they failed to beat Portsmouth, requiring an injury time equaliser to draw 3-3.
Daniel Farke's side are at home again this evening, and they welcome an even tougher opponent in the shape of Middlesbrough.
Michael Carrick's visitors made a solid start with a 1-0 victory over Swansea, as they aim to make a better start than they did last year.
I expect both managers to make changes for this fixture, and given how Leeds play, it's hard to imagine both teams not finding the net at least once.
Leg 3 Real Madrid (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (20:00)
The Champions League and Europa League winners meet in the Super Cup in Poland tonight, and with Real Madrid being a trophy winning machine, I expect them to add more silverware to their cabinet.
Atalanta were the only team to beat Bayer Leverkusen last season, and they also knocked out Liverpool - winning 0-3 at Anfield.
Gian Piero Gasperini would of course like to have a win over Real Madrid on his CV, and win another trophy with Atalanta, but they just don't have the class of the Spanish club, and Kylian Mbappe will also be making his debut for Madrid.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 5pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -5pts
