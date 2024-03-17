The Daily Acca: Liverpool to blast their way into the semi-finals in this 7/2 treble

Liverpool to pepper United's goal

The stand-out tie of the FA Cup quarter-finals is Manchester United versus Liverpool, and even though it's at Old Trafford, it's hard to see anything other than a win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds steamrollered Sparta Prague on Thursday, scoring another six goals to continue their excellent output in the final third.

Erik ten Hag must be concerned that Liverpool top the charts when it comes to shots per game this season, while his United team have conceded more shots this term than every other club bar West Ham, Luton and Sheffield United.

Both Inter Milan and Napoli exited the Champions League in Spain during the week, and they will both be looking for a tonic in Serie A when they meet at the San Siro.

The hosts are a long way clear at the top, with a potential title race with Juventus failing to materialise in 2024. They have won 10 straight matches in the league, and haven't lost since September.

The visitors have improved following a dreadful start, and they are at least now back in the mix for European football next season. It's just one win in seven on the road though, and they were beaten four times during that period.

The two conquerors of the Italian duo above meet in La Liga tonight, and I am a bit surprised that Atletico Madrid are as short as they are to take the three points.

Barcelona head to the Metropolitano Stadium sitting in third place in La Liga, but they can go into second if they win their game in hand here.

Atleti are down in fifth - six points worse off than Barca - but they will move into fourth if they take the three points.

Diego Simeone's side have an awesome home record this year, which has seen them win 13 of their 14 fixtures, and draw the other one.

Xavi's visitors are unbeaten on their travels though, and it can remain that way tonight.

