The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in this 9/2 Acca

Monaco are expected to comfortably beat Reims in Ligue One this evening, and it looks to me that Over 2.5 Goals is a great bet.

This selection has landed in all of Monaco's last eight league matches, and five of their last six in front of their own fans. They racked up seven against Nantes last time here, and prior to that they put four past Auxerre.

The visitors are struggling and have netted just 26 goals in 23 fixtures this term, but three of their last six on the road have seen Over 2.5 backers collect, and seven out of 11 away games this season.

Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes have taken a massive hit in the last two weeks, as they were beaten at Leeds, and then by Hull at the Stadium of Light at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have also lost their last two, which has in turn hindered their own hopes of promotion, and they start the day in 13th place - six points off the Play-offs.

The goals have been flowing at Hillsborough this year, with four of their last five here finishing with at least three, and the only one that missed out was a 1-1 draw.

The Black Cats haven't been known for high-scoring affairs, but their last two away outings finished 2-3 and 2-1, and four of their last seven on their travels have seen this selection land.

We finish in the FA Cup, where I suspect that we will get a minimum of three goals when Aston Villa host Cardiff.

Unai Emery fielded his best XI in the last round against Spurs, but this time they are against lower-level opposition, and they have the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Club Brugge on Tuesday.

That increases the chance of Emery rotating his squad, and that in turn should increase the chances of Cardiff making this a competitive match and scoring at least one goal of their own. Villa usually have high-scoring games anyway, and the goals have been flowing in Cardiff's outings of late too.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in Monaco v Reims, Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland & Aston Villa v Cardiff SBK 9/2

