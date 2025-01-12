The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in this 11/2 FA Cup treble

United to build on their Anfield performance

This is Arsenal's second cup tie in the space of a week, and after losing here to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a big improvement against Manchester United.

United arguably put in their best performance under Ruben Amorim last weekend, as they went to Anfield and drew 2-2, in what was a very competitive game.

Given that a top four place is long gone, picking up a trophy in either this competition or the Europa League will be their main priority, and despite all their troubles in recent years, they have still seemed to perform well in the FA Cup.

Goals should be on the menu at the Emirates this afternoon, as even though Arsenal have a strong defence, it's actually now just one clean sheet in six for the Gunners. United's last clean sheet came on the opening day of December.

This third round tie pits a struggling Premier League club against a struggling League One team, and even though Ipswich have home advantage, I can still see Bristol Rovers grabbing a goal at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have actually won more away matches than home ones this term and subsequently picked up more points on the road. They did beat Chelsea here on their last outing in front of their own fans, but Kieran McKenna is expected to rotate ahead of the visit of Brighton on Thursday.

The Gas have a rookie manager in the dugout in the shape of Iñigo Calderón, and the former Seagulls defender has just won his first match, having been beaten in his opening two. That will give the team great confidence, and I wouldn't even rule out an upset in this one.

Stockport County are a club on the up following a change of ownership in 2020, and after two promotions in three years, they are in the mix for a third - currently sitting seventh in League One.

Crystal Palace haven't quite done as well this season as they did last under Oliver Glasner, but he did lose some key players in the summer, and has also had injuries to contend with too.

They go into today having gone three unbeaten in the Premier League - two draws and a win - but it's just two clean sheets in 13 in all competitions, and none from their last six at Selhurst Park.

Dave Challinor's visitors have seen this selection land in six of their last seven, and they will be well up for this trip to a Premier League club.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Arsenal v Man United, Ipswich v Bristol Rovers & Crystal Palace v Stockport SBK 11/2

