The Daily Acca: Goals all round in the Champions League

Welsh team to open up in the second leg

No clean sheet in Andorra

Goals at both ends in Iceland

This tie is finely balanced following a goalless draw at Park Hall last week, and while I expect another close encounter, I am much more confident about there being some goals this time around.

First legs are historically tight affairs, with neither side wanting to lose the tie before the return, and it's not like the two teams didn't have the chance to break the deadlock, they just didn't take them according to reports.

Given that there isn't much between the pair in terms of ability, as soon as the first goal goes in, the game should open up nicely, and we are getting a fairly decent price about BTTS.

The Andorran hosts need to come back from a 3-1 deficit following the first leg last week, and while they probably won't be able to achieve it, I do expect them to score again.

They were long odds-against in Bucharest last week, and while their goal might only have been a consolation, they proved last season they can mix it with some of the better European teams as they were edged out in a seven goal thriller at AEK Athens.

The visitors are unbeaten in 15 in all competitions, but they are without a clean sheet in six, and 11 of those 15 saw this selection land.

Breidablik return to their native Iceland needing to turn round a 1-0 deficit following the first leg in Albania last week, and like my two picks above, I am confident of both teams scoring.

Both teams to score backers have collected in five of the hosts' last seven outings in all competitions, and they are odds-on to pick up the victory tonight.

Egnatia will of course try to protect their lead, but I don't see them lasting long, and they will almost certainly have to score to have any chance of progressing. They won't be able to just sit back and defend.

