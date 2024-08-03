The Daily Acca: Flamengo to be one of six Brazilian teams to score

Botafogo to add to their away goals tally

Botafogo have dropped off the top of the league table following a run of results that has seen them take just one point from their last two games, and they were also held in the home leg of their cup tie during the week.

Atletico GO are rock bottom, having picked up just a dozen points from 20 fixtures. They are already five points adrift, but they aren't cut off, and could still drag themselves out of it.

Goals should be on the menu in this fixture, with this selection having landed in five of the hosts' last six at home - and they are yet to keep a clean sheet at home since their promotion.

The visitors drew 2-2 when last in away action, and that was their fifth road match from six to finish with both teams finding the net.

Another Brazilian top flight game that should see both teams score is Criciuma v Atletico MG, as these two sides are aiming to push out of mid-table and into the top six.

Criciuma ended a winless run of five at Juventude last weekend, as they went and won 1-2. That was their sixth match on the bounce in which BTTS backers have collected, and eight of their nine at home this term have followed suit.

Atletico Mineiro are in better form, as they are unbeaten in five in all competitions. Their goal stats are in our favour too, with five of their last six away from home also rewarding those who backed both teams to score.

Flamengo are now top of the Brazilian Serie A, as they bid to wrestle the title back off Palmeiras. They have a tricky fixture at Sao Paulo though, and while I am not sure which way the result will go, I have to say that BTTS looks generous at the price on offer.

Only one two occasions out of nine has this selection not landed in their away games this season, and only the aforementioned Palmeiras have stopped them from scoring.

Sao Paulo have kept two clean sheets in their last three at home, but those were the only two from their last six here, and they have netted at least once in eight of their 10 in front of their own fans.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Atletico GO v Botafogo, Criciuma v Atletico MG & Sao Paulo v Flamengo SBK 8/1

