The Daily Acca: FA Cup ties feature in this 5/1 shot

Lazio to get back on track

Home advantage to tell at Adams Park

No dream start for Graham Potter

Lazio need to bounce back from their 2-0 derby defeat to Roma on Sunday, but prior to that they had been in good form, and opponents, Como, have not been good travellers this season.

The hosts are fourth in Serie A, and only Inter Milan have beaten them in a home fixture this term. Marco Baroni's men have won six of their other eight at home in the league, with their two draws coming against AC Milan and Atalanta.

Como are 16th in the division, and only six of their 18 points have come on the road. Cesc Fàbregas's side have recently won two matches, but they both came in front of their own fans.

This is an interesting FA Cup third round tie as it pits a high-flying League One team in Wycombe, against a struggling Championship team in Portsmouth.

Pompey had been on a bit of a better run, but it's now four defeats from their last six, and their record away from Fratton Park has bene pretty shocking since their promotion.

Wycombe were actually beaten here by Huddersfield on Tuesday, but prior to that they had been in good form generally, even if Birmingham have managed to knock them off of top spot.

Home advantage should be the difference here, as I wouldn't say there is too much between the two sides in terms of quality, and even money is a good enough price.

Graham Potter leads West Ham out at Villa Park for the first time tonight, but even though an upturn in form for the Hammers is likely under a new manager, I just don't see Villa not winning this match.

Unai Emery has the Vilana back in form following a rough patch, and it's just two defeats in front of their own fans all season. They have won four of their last five here, and Villa Park under the lights is always an electric atmosphere.

West Ham have been pretty shocking this season, and Julen Lopetegui paid the price following their latest loss. It will take Potter some time to get the team organised, and he has barely had any time to work with the players yet.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio, Wycombe & Aston Villa all to Win SBK 5/1

Now read Kevin Hatchard's preview of Aston Villa v West Ham